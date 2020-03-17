The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

British supermarket chain sets hour aside for elderly customers

Frozen-food specialists Iceland are allowing branch managers to open an hour early for elderly customers to shop away from the crowds.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
MARCH 17, 2020 15:38
An Iceland supermarket is seen in the United Kingdom. (photo credit: GEORGE MORINA/PEXELS)
An Iceland supermarket is seen in the United Kingdom.
(photo credit: GEORGE MORINA/PEXELS)
A British supermarkets and banks have started to opening one hour earlier to allow elderly customers a quiet period away from the general population, in light of coronavirus restrictions.
The Iceland supermarket chain has announced that it is allowing individual branch managers the option to meet the needs of their local population, although the earlier hour is not company policy across all stores.
Casey Abbott, a branch manager with Food Warehouse, a subsidiary of Iceland, took the decision to open his branch an hour earlier to give the elderly population time and space to shop.
"As the store manager for THE FOOD WAREHOUSE at Westwood Cross. I’ve agreed to open the doors at 7am on Tuesday 17th March," he wrote on Facebook.
"This is one hour earlier than normal. This is ONLY for OAP’s [old aged pensioners] and it will be at my discretion for them to come in. This will give them the chance to shop peacefully for one hour!"

Similarly, Iceland's Kennedy Centre store in West Belfast will open an hour earlier from Wednesday March 18, between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. daily.
"We just want to make sure the experience is as stress-free as possible," store manager Danny Burke told the BBC.
He explained that the idea had come from posts on social media, and said that the store was asking customers to "respect the dedicated hour," although no formal checks on shoppers' ages will be made.
The move comes as supermarkets have tried to stop customers stockpiling in light of the coronavirus outbreak, with many stores limiting the number of certain products customers can purchase at a time.
Aldi has put in place a limit of four of each item, while Tescos has said that customers will not be able to purchase more than five of certain items, such as antibacterial gel or long-life milk.
Nationwide Bank was also among businesses offering dedicated hours set aside for those at the highest risk from the virus. From March 18, 100 of its branches across Britain will be open between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Monday to Friday, to give more vulnerable people a chance to do their banking away from crowds.
As elderly people are more susceptible to Covid-19, they have been advised to avoid the population at large to reduce their potential exposure to the virus.
As demand has increased at supermarkets nationwide, retailers have moved to reassure customers that there is enough supply in the system.
Iceland store manager Danny Burke said: "There's plenty of food in the system. The supply chain is robust, and there is enough to go around if people buy sensible amounts."
He added: "I haven't stockpiled toilet roll or hoards of tinned food just yet."


Tags United Kingdom Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: A call for unity in Israeli politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
The coronavirus fear factor – comment By DAVID BRINN
Asher Fredman Israel needs an emergency unity government to deal with the coronavirus By ASHER FREDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
3 Target to make several changes to stores and services due to coronavirus
Target discount store
4 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
5 Israel plans to use counter-terrorism tools to stop spread of coronavirus
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by