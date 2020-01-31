The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

China in “close communication” with Israel about coronavirus

Chinese say 177 coronavirus patients have recovered, been discharged; thanks Israel for support.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JANUARY 31, 2020 18:06
Police officers wearing masks check the boot of a car for smuggled wild animals following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, at an expressway toll station on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Xianning (photo credit: REUTERS)
Police officers wearing masks check the boot of a car for smuggled wild animals following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, at an expressway toll station on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Xianning
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Chinese Embassy in Israel released a statement on Friday saying that it has  “maintained close communication with the Israeli government and will cooperate with the Israeli side to jointly strengthen epidemic prevention and control.” The Embassy and Chinese institutions and  businesses in Israel are closely following recommendations from the Chinese and Israeli health authorities, and actions have been taken such as “health monitoring, postponing unnecessary trips back to Israel and exercising self-quarantine measures on those returned recently.”
Beijing thanks Israelis for their  support and said the City of Netanya and Israel Chamber of Commerce in China have offered to donate medical masks and other equipment. “We want to express our sincere appreciation to them. We hope Israeli friends will continue to understand and support China’s efforts in epidemic prevention and control.”
The press release from the spokesperson dealt with the coronavirus outbreak that has rocked China this month. According to CNN at least 213 people have died and there are 9,709 cases in China. The virus has spread to other countries and several countries have evacuated some of their citizens via flights this week. The UK and Russia have now reported cases and the US has urged against travel to China.
China says that people’s safety come first and that President Xi Jinping has made important instructions and a comprehensive deployment to deal with the virus. “All of China is in action, sparing no effort to save lives and curb the spread of the virus. As WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom said, China's response is unprecedented. China has demonstrated its speed, strength and effectiveness and won praise from the international community.”
Beijing says it is confident in defeating the epidemic. “The measures taken by China are showing positive effects. Medical teams from other provinces have arrived in Hubei. Medical supplies are being delivered. Factories are back into full production. New hospitals are being built and put into use. As of January 31, 177 patients have been cured and discharged, including 80-year olds.” The momentum of the spread of the virus is being curbed, the government says. “All these encouraging developments show that the epidemic is preventable, controllable and curable.”
Furthermore China says that it is being transparent about the outbreak. “We have released information to WHO and relevant countries…and shared genetic sequence of the virus, facilitating timely and effective response by various parties.” The WHO is trying to protect countries with weaker health systems than China that are less prepared, Beijing says, regarding the WHO’s recent declaration of a global emergency. “There is no reason for measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade…solidarity is what the world needs. The epidemic is occurring mainly in China, with limited spread to other countries. China has made an enormous contribution to the world with its concrete actions. All countries should adopt a responsible attitude, work together to combat the virus, and avoid overreaction that may result in more negative spillover effects.”


Tags Israel China coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting the conversation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Benjamin Netanyahu's strategy: What is it? By YAAKOV KATZ
Palestinian rage, new realities and the real deal By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump’s game-changing speech of the century By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
4 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
5 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by