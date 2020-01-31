China in “close communication” with Israel about coronavirus

The Chinese Embassy in Israel released a statement on Friday saying that it has “maintained close communication with the Israeli government and will cooperate with the Israeli side to jointly strengthen epidemic prevention and control.” The Embassy and Chinese institutions and businesses in Israel are closely following recommendations from the Chinese and Israeli health authorities, and actions have been taken such as “health monitoring, postponing unnecessary trips back to Israel and exercising self-quarantine measures on those returned recently.”Beijing thanks Israelis for their support and said the City of Netanya and Israel Chamber of Commerce in China have offered to donate medical masks and other equipment. “We want to express our sincere appreciation to them. We hope Israeli friends will continue to understand and support China’s efforts in epidemic prevention and control.” The press release from the spokesperson dealt with the coronavirus outbreak that has rocked China this month. According to CNN at least 213 people have died and there are 9,709 cases in China. The virus has spread to other countries and several countries have evacuated some of their citizens via flights this week. The UK and Russia have now reported cases and the US has urged against travel to China.China says that people’s safety come first and that President Xi Jinping has made important instructions and a comprehensive deployment to deal with the virus. “All of China is in action, sparing no effort to save lives and curb the spread of the virus. As WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom said, China's response is unprecedented. China has demonstrated its speed, strength and effectiveness and won praise from the international community.”Beijing says it is confident in defeating the epidemic. “The measures taken by China are showing positive effects. Medical teams from other provinces have arrived in Hubei. Medical supplies are being delivered. Factories are back into full production. New hospitals are being built and put into use. As of January 31, 177 patients have been cured and discharged, including 80-year olds.” The momentum of the spread of the virus is being curbed, the government says. “All these encouraging developments show that the epidemic is preventable, controllable and curable.”Furthermore China says that it is being transparent about the outbreak. “We have released information to WHO and relevant countries…and shared genetic sequence of the virus, facilitating timely and effective response by various parties.” The WHO is trying to protect countries with weaker health systems than China that are less prepared, Beijing says, regarding the WHO’s recent declaration of a global emergency. “There is no reason for measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade…solidarity is what the world needs. The epidemic is occurring mainly in China, with limited spread to other countries. China has made an enormous contribution to the world with its concrete actions. All countries should adopt a responsible attitude, work together to combat the virus, and avoid overreaction that may result in more negative spillover effects.”