The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Coronavirus: UFC's Dana White to secure private island for fights

He admitted part of his motive is to get sports back and give those sheltering in place something to look forward to sooner rather than later.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 7, 2020 19:55
Israeli UFC fighter (right) Noad "Neo" Lahat with opponent (photo credit: NOAD "NEO" LAHAT FACEBOOK PAGE‏)
Israeli UFC fighter (right) Noad "Neo" Lahat with opponent
(photo credit: NOAD "NEO" LAHAT FACEBOOK PAGE‏)
In addition to a secure location in the United States, UFC commissioner Dana White said he locked down another spot where international fighters would be able to fight during the coronavirus pandemic: an island.
"I'll tell you this, I'm this close to getting a deal done," White said Tuesday of UFC 249 getting the green light for the scheduled April 18 card. "So, this place where this fight is going to be on April 18, I have locked up for two months, so I'm going to continue to pump fights out. I also secured an island. I've got an island. The infrastructure is being built right now. We're going to do all of our international fights on this island.
White told ESPN he would use the United States location for UFC 249. International fighters who aren't permitted to fly into the United States would instead be flown to the undisclosed island location, White said.
"So, when we do this fight April 18, international and in the United States, we're going to start cranking. The UFC will be back up and running, internationally and here in the States," White said.
UFC 249 will be available on ESPN+ and White remains steadfast he will be back to full cards sooner than other leagues will return. He did not go into detail on any precautionary measures or medical clearance the federal government or UFC will require during the fights, but for now the events are being run without live audiences.
"Health and safety is something we worry about all the time, not just during the coronavirus," White said. "Obviously, this has made our jobs a little tougher, but we're going to do everything above and beyond to make sure everybody is safe, just we always do. A lot of things will be different."
White was forced to cancel three UFC events. He admitted part of his motive is to get sports back and give those sheltering in place something to look forward to sooner rather than later.
"You keep people in their houses for too long without entertainment, people are going to start losing their minds," White told ESPN. "And we need to start figuring out solutions. That's what we're doing. We're going to keep everyone safe and we're going to pull this thing off."
Justin Gaethje will match up with Tony Ferguson in the main event at UFC 249, White announced Monday.
Gaethje is a sub for Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is at home in Dagestan, Russia, where he is unable to leave because of closed borders due to the coronavirus pandemic.


Tags sports Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't scapegoat the haredim for the coronavirus crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Guarding against authoritarianism – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
4 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by