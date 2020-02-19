The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Coronavirus cases climb to 621 on Japan cruise as some passengers leave

Japan's health ministry said it had discovered 79 additional cases of the flu-like disease that originated in Wuhan, China. Of the new cases, 68 showed no symptoms, it said.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 19, 2020 13:47
Officers in protective gear escort a person who was on board cruise ship Diamond Princess and was tested positive for coronavirus, after the person is transferred to a maritime police base in Yokohama (photo credit: REUTERS)
Officers in protective gear escort a person who was on board cruise ship Diamond Princess and was tested positive for coronavirus, after the person is transferred to a maritime police base in Yokohama
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Coronavirus infections on a cruise ship moored near Tokyo rose to 621 people on Wednesday as passengers began disembarking following a contentious two-week quarantine that some foreign health experts said appeared insufficient to stop the spread.
Japan's health ministry said it had discovered 79 additional cases of the flu-like disease that originated in Wuhan, China. Of the new cases, 68 showed no symptoms, it said.
About 500 people were expected to disembark the Diamond Princess on Wednesday, a ministry official said earlier, with the process completed by Friday.
The ship, operated by Carnival Corp, was quarantined after arriving in the port of Yokohama on Feb. 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong before it travelled to Japan was diagnosed with the virus.
It originally carried some 3,700 passengers and crew. Many of the infected people have been taken to hospital. About half the passengers are Japanese.
"Day:15: Everyone here, thanks for your support over the last two weeks," a departing passenger from Hong Kong said on Twitter, using the tag #quarantinedondiamondprincess.
Japan ranks second in the world after China for the number of confirmed virus cases because of the outbreak on the ship, which is the biggest cluster of infections outside China.
Japan has come under fire for its handling of the ship's quarantine, although top government officials have defended it.
"Unfortunately, cases of infection have emerged, but we have to the extent possible taken appropriate steps to prevent serious cases, including sending infected people to hospital," NHK quoted Health Minister Katsunobu Kato as telling a parliamentary panel.
The United States evacuated more than 300 nationals on Monday on two chartered flights and six South Koreans and one Japanese spouse flew to South Korea early on Wednesday on a chartered flight.
The Americans flown home will have to complete another 14 days of quarantine.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there were 220 Australians on board and a total of 169 would be evacuated. They will be flown to Darwin, where they will be quarantined for 14 days.
Hong Kong has also said its residents coming home will have to spend 14 days in quarantine.
Japanese people getting off the ship can go directly home.
RISK
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the quarantine "may not have been sufficient to prevent transmission among individuals on the ship".
The rate of new infections on board, especially among those without symptoms, was a risk, it said.
More than 100 Americans remain on the ship or in hospital in Japan, the CDC said.
The CDC said anyone getting off the ship and hoping to travel to the United States would have to wait 14 days without symptoms or a positive coronavirus test.
Japan's chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, asked at a news conference why Japanese leaving the ship did not have to spend another two weeks in quarantine, referred to the advice of Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID).
The NIID said there should be no problem if people had shown no symptoms for 14 days and had tested negative for the virus during the period their health was under surveillance.
NHK said that those who had shared rooms with passengers who tested positive would have to stay on the ship another 14 days from the time the infected roommate left.
Crew members, who have been sharing rooms, would move to separate rooms and undergo health checks, it said.
An Australian passenger said Australians had been told they would be pre-screened from Wednesday and taken to Tokyo's Haneda airport for an expected departure early on Thursday.
A captain's announcement on the liner said that Hong Kong passengers would also be evacuated over the next 24 hours and a Canadian charter flight was expected on Friday.
Italy, Israel, Britain and Taiwan were also preparing to evacuate their nationals, Suga said.
Besides those on the cruise liner and returnees brought home from Wuhan city, about 60 cases of domestic infections have been confirmed in Japan, including 22 in Tokyo, NHK said.


Tags japan cruise coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The tragic isolation of the Palestinian Authority By JPOST EDITORIAL
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Gal Perl Finkel The killing of Soleimani and the ‘Deal of the Century’ By GAL PERL FINKEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Does anyone still care about Jewish values? By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by