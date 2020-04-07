The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Coronavirus vaccine entering human trials after receiving FDA approval

Inovio has been well ahead of other pharmaceutical companies with regards to getting a working coronavirus vaccine into worldwide circulation.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
APRIL 7, 2020 12:32
An employee of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, demonstrates research workflow on a vaccine for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease at a laboratory in Tuebingen, Germany (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT)
An employee of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, demonstrates research workflow on a vaccine for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease at a laboratory in Tuebingen, Germany
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT)
A vaccine, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, designed to treat the disease caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19), has entered into the human stages of testing after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its application to begin trials under the classification of an Investigational New Drug program following promising results achieved during animal testing.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, the developers behind the INO-4800 DNA vaccine, began injecting volunteers with their first dose on Monday; the second dose will be administered four weeks later. Inovio is expecting the initial data from the trial results by late summer.
The methodology for the trial period will include 40 healthy adult volunteers, selected through screening processes carried out at Philadelphia’s Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and the Center for Pharmaceutical Research in Kansas City. Each volunteer will receive two doses of INO-4800.
The first trial phase is intended to determine the safety and immunogenicity (ability to cause an immune response) of the vaccine. The second will be the clinical trials, which will test the effectiveness of the vaccine in treating COVID-19.
Inovio has been well ahead of other pharmaceutical companies with regards to getting a working coronavirus vaccine into worldwide circulation. A spokesperson for the company told reporters that the firm developed a vaccine construct for its coronavirus vaccine within three hours of the public release of the viral sequence of SARS-CoV-2 on January 10, adding that they have already manufactured the vaccine and begun pre-clinical trial.
The company has manufactured "thousands of doses" of its new vaccine in a few weeks time to support the trial periods – thanks to the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as other funding such as from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.
CEPI has so far invested in the development of six vaccine candidates against COVID-19, including projects with the US firms CureVac, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Moderna (which began trials in mid-March) and with the University of Queensland in Australia.
Depending on the success of their clinical trials, the pharmaceutical company could have a million doses available by December, for further testing and/or a potential emergency situation that garners official approval for use, according to Tech Crunch.
Approval for official use, however, will likely take about a year to a year-and-a-half.


Tags Vaccinations Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't scapegoat the haredim for the coronavirus crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Guarding against authoritarianism – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
4 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by