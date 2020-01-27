The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Danny Danon, UN ambassadors release Holocaust Remembrance Day video

By RACHEL WOLF

By RACHEL WOLF  
JANUARY 27, 2020 13:11
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Danny Danon speaks during a meeting of the UN Security Council at UN headquarters in New York, February 20, 2018
(photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Danny Danon speaks during a meeting of the UN Security Council at UN headquarters in New York, February 20, 2018
(photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)
On Monday, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon tweeted a video of himself and UN ambassadors from 11 other countries paying tribute to the victims of the Holocaust, or Shoah in Hebrew, in honor of the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust.
When posting the video, Danon wrote "together, as a family of nations, we must learn from the past, and ensure that the Holocaust is never forgotten." He also thanked the ambassadors for "sending a clear message to the world: never again means never again!"
Danon began the video by expressing that the memories victims of the Holocaust were remembered and touched on growing modern-day antisemitism.
"We remember. We remember the 6 million victims of the Holocaust. We remember the antisemitism in Europe in the thirties," Danon said. "Today, we see that antisemitism is on the rise. We have to stand together. We have to learn the lessons fromt he Holocaust. And to make sure it will never happen again."
Similarly, the United Kingdom's Ambassador to the UN Karen Pierce touched on the increase in antisemitism across the globe. "Everyone says 'never again,' and we really mean that, but sadly we see all over the world antisemitism is on the rise again. And this is something that we must all work very hard together with and in cooperation to stop it [from] taking root."

"Auschwitz and the Holocaust represent the darkest chapter of German history. And we must never forget that what happened during the Holocaust can happen again we cannot take it for granted," said Australia's Ambassador to the UN Christoph Heusgen. On Wednesday, President Reuven Rivlin is expected to address Germany's Bundestag, marking his first presidential trip to Germany.
Poland's Ambassador to the UN commented "Remembering the past is the best way to show our empathy, solidarity and compassion."  On the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust, Polish President Andrzej Duda, who skipped a Holocaust memorial event in Israel earlier in January, visited Auschwitz with Holocaust survivors and their families.
Malawi's Ambassador to the UN Perks Master Clemency Ligoya spoke about his shock when visiting Auschwitz. "I have been to Auschwitz, I have been to Birkenau, I have seen the horror of the Holocaust. When you are there you never imagine the human beings that were doing this. Never, never, never again!"
Monday marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and people around the world are expected to hold ceremonies in honor of victims of the Shoah.


