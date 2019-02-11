Elizabeth Warren fails to dispute ‘apartheid state’ accusation of Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

On her first visit to New Hampshire, Democratic hopeful Elizabeth Warren failed to dispute the characterization of Israel as an apartheid state.

A potential voter, 74-year-old Bill Monza, who turned up for a Warren event in Dover, New Hampshire, asked the candidate what she thought of Israel’s West Bank settlements and “basically an apartheid situation in Palestine now,” according to a report by journalist Ira Stoll, who attended the event.

Warren neither endorsed nor disputed the apartheid claim.

“Israel lives in a dangerous part of the world where there are not a lot of liberal democracies,” Warren said. “We need a strong Israel there.”

But she noted that “a good ally is an ally that promotes peace” and supports basic humanitarian efforts.

Last May, Warren was one of 13 senators who signed a letter calling on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to "do more to alleviate the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip."

"The political and security challenges in Gaza are formidable, but support for the basic human rights of its people must not be conditioned on progress on those fronts,” the letter said. “For the sake of Israelis and Palestinians alike, the United States must act urgently to help relieve the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. We stand ready to work with you on this important matter."



Warren is considered one of the top 10 contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination.

