Facebook releases its first Super Bowl ad

Facebook's first Super Bowl ad will air on television on Sunday during Super Bowl LIV, as the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers. While the Super Bowl is set to take place on Sunday, February 2, Facebook teased the ad on YouTube the day before.The 60-second-long ad, entitled "Ready to Rock?", features Twisted Sister's "I Wanna Rock" and showcases examples of Facebook groups whose names are puns of the word "rock." The groups include a rocket club, a front porch rockers and rock climbers. The ad's last shot is of a man in a hoodie running up the Philadelphia Museum of Art, dubbed the "Rocky Stairs" after Sylvester Stallone's famous scene in the movie Rocky. The man is revealed to be Chris Rock, who asks the audience "Who did you expect?" Stallone quickly swoops in and replies "me." "Facebook Groups are an everyday resource where you can connect over things you care about – a place to exchange new recipes, learn what's happening in your neighborhood, seek or receive support around new life events, or simply bond over things like Super Bowl, Sylvester Stallone or Chris Rock. Whatever your interest, there is a Facebook Group for you! Are you ready to rock?" Facebook wrote on the YouTube description of its ad.The ad, which The Wall Street Journal says was created with ad agency Wieden + Kennedy, is part of Facebook's “More Together” campaign, which encourages members of the site to participate in groups based on common interests and connect with others.Multiple sources reported that advertisers are paying as much as $5.6 million for a 30-second time-slot during the game, which is almost as famous for its halftime show and commercial breaks as it is for the game itself.Alongside Facebook, presidential candidates will be airing ads during the game, including US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg. Bloomberg spent over $11m. on his 60-second ad and Trump spent around the same, according to Business Insider, which cited "sources knowledgeable about Fox's pricing," who say that one minute of ad time costs about $11.2m.