The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Facebook releases its first Super Bowl ad

The 60-second-long ad, entitled "Ready to Rock?," showcases examples of Facebook groups whose names are puns of the word "rock."

By RACHEL WOLF  
FEBRUARY 2, 2020 19:40
Facebook symbol (photo credit: REUTERS)
Facebook symbol
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Facebook's first Super Bowl ad will air on television on Sunday during Super Bowl LIV, as the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers. While the Super Bowl is set to take place on Sunday, February 2, Facebook teased the ad on YouTube the day before.
The 60-second-long ad, entitled "Ready to Rock?", features Twisted Sister's "I Wanna Rock" and showcases examples of Facebook groups whose names are puns of the word "rock." The groups include a rocket club, a front porch rockers and rock climbers.
The ad's last shot is of a man in a hoodie running up the Philadelphia Museum of Art, dubbed the "Rocky Stairs" after Sylvester Stallone's famous scene in the movie Rocky. The man is revealed to be Chris Rock, who asks the audience "Who did you expect?" Stallone quickly swoops in and replies "me."
"Facebook Groups are an everyday resource where you can connect over things you care about – a place to exchange new recipes, learn what's happening in your neighborhood, seek or receive support around new life events, or simply bond over things like Super Bowl, Sylvester Stallone or Chris Rock. Whatever your interest, there is a Facebook Group for you! Are you ready to rock?" Facebook wrote on the YouTube description of its ad.
The ad, which The Wall Street Journal says was created with ad agency Wieden + Kennedy, is part of Facebook's “More Together” campaign, which encourages members of the site to participate in groups based on common interests and connect with others.
Multiple sources reported that advertisers are paying as much as $5.6 million for a 30-second time-slot during the game, which is almost as famous for its halftime show and commercial breaks as it is for the game itself.
Alongside Facebook, presidential candidates will be airing ads during the game, including US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg. Bloomberg spent over $11m. on his 60-second ad and Trump spent around the same, according to Business Insider, which cited "sources knowledgeable about Fox's pricing," who say that one minute of ad time costs about $11.2m.


Tags Facebook Super Bowl commercial
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What distinguishes Naama Issachar from other Israeli prisoners? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s Right needs to realize Washington isn’t stupid - Analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Palestinian rage, new realities and the real deal By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump’s game-changing speech of the century By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
4 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by