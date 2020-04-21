The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

German prosecutor files charges against neo-Nazi for Yom Kippur attack

Balliet murdered two Germans in October as part of his attempted blood bath on the congregants at the synagogue.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
APRIL 21, 2020 19:51
Flowers and candles are seen outside the synagogue in Halle, Germany October 10, 2019, after two people were killed in a shooting (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
Flowers and candles are seen outside the synagogue in Halle, Germany October 10, 2019, after two people were killed in a shooting
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
BERLIN - Germany’s federal prosecutor on Tuesday charged the neo-Nazi Stephan Balliet with murder and attempted murder for his attempted terror attack on a synagogue in the East German city of Halle during Yom Kippur last year.
Balliet murdered two Germans in October as part of his attempted blood bath on the congregants at the synagogue.
The Jerusalem Post reviewed the German-language statement from the prosecutor’s office, which stated “The accused is sufficiently suspect of murder in two cases and attempted murder in several cases to the detriment of a total of 68 people In two cases of attempted murder, there is also a sufficient suspicion of dangerous bodily harm and attempted robbery that results in death.”
The prosecutor also filed non-murder charges against Balliet.
The federal prosecutor did not list Balliet’s full last name its statement due to privacy rules.
According to the prosecutor’s staement, “Stephan B. planned an assassination attempt on fellow citizens of the Jewish faith based on an antisemitic, racist and xenophobic sentiment. For this purpose, he equipped himself with a total of eight firearms, several explosive devices, a helmet and a protective vest and drove to the synagogue on Humboldtstrasse in Halle (Saale) on October 9, 2019, shortly before 12:00.”
The statement added that, "The accused wanted to gain access to the church and kill as many of those present as possible. At that time, 52 congregants were in the synagogue to celebrate the highest Jewish holiday, Yom Kippur.” It is unclear when the trial will open against Balliet.


Tags Yom Kippur shooting neo-nazi Halle
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo New unity government ends 17 months of political stalemate at last By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum Does Israel have a ‘no exit’ strategy from corona? By RUTHIE BLUM
Yuval Cherlow Ethical ideals and the virus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Gal Perl Finkel Hezbollah in crisis, but Israel cannot take its eyes off it By GAL PERL FINKEL
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine April 22, 2020: Something for Hollywood to think about By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
3 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by