German prosecutor files charges against neo-Nazi for Yom Kippur attack

BERLIN - Germany’s federal prosecutor on Tuesday charged the neo-Nazi Stephan Balliet with murder and attempted murder for his attempted terror attack on a synagogue in the East German city of Halle during Yom Kippur last year.Balliet murdered two Germans in October as part of his attempted blood bath on the congregants at the synagogue. The Jerusalem Post reviewed the German-language statement from the prosecutor’s office, which stated “The accused is sufficiently suspect of murder in two cases and attempted murder in several cases to the detriment of a total of 68 people In two cases of attempted murder, there is also a sufficient suspicion of dangerous bodily harm and attempted robbery that results in death.”The prosecutor also filed non-murder charges against Balliet. The federal prosecutor did not list Balliet’s full last name its statement due to privacy rules.According to the prosecutor’s staement, “Stephan B. planned an assassination attempt on fellow citizens of the Jewish faith based on an antisemitic, racist and xenophobic sentiment. For this purpose, he equipped himself with a total of eight firearms, several explosive devices, a helmet and a protective vest and drove to the synagogue on Humboldtstrasse in Halle (Saale) on October 9, 2019, shortly before 12:00.”The statement added that, "The accused wanted to gain access to the church and kill as many of those present as possible. At that time, 52 congregants were in the synagogue to celebrate the highest Jewish holiday, Yom Kippur.” It is unclear when the trial will open against Balliet.