Germany bans Hezbollah, conducts police raids on possible members

Germany had previously distinguished between Hezbollah's political arm and its military units, which have fought alongside President Bashar al-Assad's army in Syria.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 30, 2020 08:11
SUPPORTERS OF Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah wave flags and pictures of Syrian President Bashar Assad during a rally marking al-Quds Day in Maroun Al-Ras, near the Israeli border in southern Lebanon, on June 8, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS)
SUPPORTERS OF Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah wave flags and pictures of Syrian President Bashar Assad during a rally marking al-Quds Day in Maroun Al-Ras, near the Israeli border in southern Lebanon, on June 8, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Germany has banned Iran-backed Hezbollah activity on its soil and designated it a terrorist organization, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.
Police conducted early morning raids in Germany to detain suspected members of the group. Security officials believe up to 1,050 people in Germany are part of Hezbollah's extremist wing.
"Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has banned the Shiite terrorist organization Hezbollah in Germany," tweeted a ministry spokesman.
"Even in times of crisis, the rule of law is capable of acting," he added.
Germany had previously distinguished between Hezbollah's political arm and its military units, which have fought alongside President Bashar al-Assad's army in Syria.
Israel and the United States had been pushing Germany to ban the organization.
Last December, Germany's parliament approved a motion urging Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to ban all activities by Hezbollah on German soil, citing its "terrorist activities" especially in Syria.
A heavily armed Shi'ite Islamist group already designated a terrorist organization by the United States, Hezbollah is also a significant backer of the government of Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab, which took office in January.
On a trip to Berlin last year, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hoped Germany would follow Britain in banning Hezbollah. Britain introduced legislation in February of last year that classified Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.
Officials raided four mosque associations in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Bremen and Berlin which they believe are close to Hezbollah.


