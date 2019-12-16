The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Grave of senior Nazi found opened in Berlin

The grave of Reinhard Heydrich is unmarked and nothing appears to have been taken, leading to speculation over motive.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
DECEMBER 16, 2019 00:25
A PORTRAIT of Reinhard Heydrich, a leading Nazi official, is displayed as part of the exhibition at the Wannsee conference house in Berlin in 2006. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A PORTRAIT of Reinhard Heydrich, a leading Nazi official, is displayed as part of the exhibition at the Wannsee conference house in Berlin in 2006.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
German police are searching for suspects after the grave of the high-ranking Nazi SS officer Reinhard Heydrich was opened.
Head of the Reich Main Security Office under SS leader Heinrich Himmler, Heydrich was tasked with finding the 'final solution to the Jewish question' by Goring. In 1942, he chaired the Wannsee conference in Berlin, at which the Nazis' plans for the Holocaust were finalized.
15 years younger than Hitler, it was speculated that he had aspirations to one day lead Nazi Germany himself; however, he was attacked by British-trained Czech and Slovak operatives in May of '42, dying in Berlin in June of the same year, whereupon he was buried with full honors. 
After World War II, the allies removed the markings from the graves of all senior Nazis, Heydrich's included, to prevent them from becoming rallying points for Nazi sympathizers. However, an employee with Berlin's Invalids' Cemetery found the grave opened on Thursday, according to Bild.
It appears that nothing has been removed from the site, but an investigation into grave defilement has nonetheless been opened. The motive for doing so is yet unclear.


Tags Nazis germany crime
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Not enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
Lior Akerman The time for change has come By LIOR AKERMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: How committed is the Israeli public to democracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jonathan Spyer Behind the Lines: The riddles of Baghdad By JONATHAN SPYER
Ruthie Blum Beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by