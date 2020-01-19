International Popcorn Day: Israelis consume 3.6 kg of popcorn per year

In honor of International Popcorn Day, which is celebrated every January 19, Hotpop, which is owned by Leiman Schlüssel, released popcorn facts. According to the company, Israelis consume an average of 3.6 kg (7.9lbs) of popcorn every year. Additionally, Israeli families pop an average of 3 bags of microwave popcorn per month.
Pnina Lazar, snack manager at food-manufacturer Leiman Schlüssel said that "Leiman Schlüssel was the first to bring microwave popcorn to Israel. That was 25 years ago, when most homes in Israel still had no microwave."Popcorn's name is a shortened version of "popping corn," referring to its ability to explode at a high temperature.The Popcorn Board a non-profit check-off organization funded by US popcorn processors wrote the history of the popular movie snack. It says that despite Biblical references to "corn" that it was likely barley. It also discusses the importance of popcorn in Aztec ceremonies.Despite the fact that popcorn is now thought of as a snack, The Popcorn Board, popcorn was originally eaten as a breakfast food and served as a predecessor for modern cereals. Popcorn became associated with the movies during the Great Depression because of its low cost.
