The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Iran seeks to benefit off Venezuela boat raid fiasco

A bizarre invasion of Venezuela that involved US Green Berets appeared to end in disaster this week.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 7, 2020 16:47
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends the end of the year ceremony with members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces in Caracas, Venezuela December 28, 2018. Picture taken December 28, 2018. (photo credit: MIRAFLORES PALACE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends the end of the year ceremony with members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces in Caracas, Venezuela December 28, 2018. Picture taken December 28, 2018.
(photo credit: MIRAFLORES PALACE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A bizarre invasion of Venezuela that involved US Green Berets appeared to end in disaster for the planners this week as two Americans were captured by Venezuelan armed forces. One of them was then shown on television making a forced confession. The report has been seized on by Iranian media to humiliate the United States and show that Venezuela’s regime, a key Iranian ally, can browbeat the Americans.
This is important because Iran was accused of “hauling gold bars” out of Venezuela’s national reserve over the last week. In fact it appears the gold was being transported on May 1 just as the strange plot to invade the country by a group of Venezuelan dissidents and two Americans was being executed. It was a desperate attempt to revive Venezuela’s oil industry in “cash-strapped” Venezuela, the US said on May 1.
Also on May 1, the Associated Press was about to publish a story about an “ex-Green Beret” who “led failed attempt to oust Maduro.” Nicolas Maduro came to power in 2013 after strongman Hugo Chavez died. Maduro had faced increasing challenges to his power over the years, including pressure from the Trump administration and opposition leader Juan Guaido who declared himself president in January 2019. On April 30 there was a small uprising in Venezuela as small groups of armed forces appeared to support Guaido and even freed Leopoldo Lopez, another opposition leader, from house arrest. 
It now appears that members of the military who were linked to the April 30 uprising retreated to Colombia and planned how to remove Maduro. Oddly the press got wind of this and in April the Maduro regime accused the US off planning a new “Bay of Pigs” style invasion, a  reference to anti-Castro forces who landed in Cuba in 1961. The planning was linked to a group called Silvercorp USA and Jordan Goudreau, who was former special forces soldier. According to Military Times he brought in several other Americans, including former seagent Airan Berry, who was a special forces engineer from 1996 to 2013.
Oddly, the “plot” already unraveled in March, according to reports. But it continued to limp on in April and early May. Even though the AP had published a long account of the invasion on May 1, the elements went ahead with it and Goudreau posted a video on May 3 announcing the raid. The invaders apparently left from a  town called Riohacha in Columbia and made their  way almost 1,000 km to the coast near Caracas. There in Macuo and Guaira things fell apart and they were captured. They had made it within 12 km of the capital city. In May 6 Venezuela TV posted the video of the “detained American national Luke Denman.” Iran’s PressTV says that  Denman said his mission was  to seize control and secure the Caracas airport so that  his team would be able to bring in a plane to take Maduro to the US.
Iran says that this invasion was part of a team of “US-backed mercenaries.” Now the usual suspects are mocking the US. Russia has said that Washington’s denial of involvement is “unconvincing.” Of course US officials have not only denied responsibility but US Secretary of State Mike  Pompeo  has said “if we had been involved it would have gone differently.” He says the US will use whatever tools necessary to get the US ex-soldiers  back.
The problem for the US is that this raid conjures up not only the Bay of Pigs but other US meddling  that went awry. For Iran’s regime the talking point will be the 1953 “CIA-backed coup.” Russia’s TASS News agency says that Venezuela will refer the issue of “armed invasion” to the UN Security Council. The embarrassment for the US will be used to entrench Iranian and Russian and even Turkish support for the Venezuela regime. Turkey, like Iran, has a history of accusing Americans of involvement in the 2016 coup attempt. The US had to beg Turkey to release a detained pastor in 2018.
The problem for Washington is not necessarily any official involvement but why officials weren’t able to sidetrack the raid once it was widely known. US officials could have moved to have Columbia detain the Americans involved. This leads to questions about why the US was clumsy in no realizing how embarrassing it  would be to have Americans involved in an armed raid on Venezuela.
For many, the Bay of Pigs is the obvious reference. The reality is that Fidel Castro’s invasion of Cuba in 1956 with 81 fighters aboard the Granma is in some ways more similar to the May 3 raid near Caracas. The  Granma sailed from Mexico and almost all of its fighters were killed  or wounded  when they arrived in Cuba. Only some twenty survived to continue fighting in the hills. Just over Two years later Castro’s revolutionaries took Havana. The men who embarked on the invasion of Venezuela however appear to have been mostly defeated in early May. Nevertheless, the Maduro regime will not last forever. The embarrassment of the raid and the detention of Americans could give it some bargaining power.


Tags Iran iran and us Venezuela
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The battle with coronavirus is not over yet - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Critical patriots needed to improve Israel-Diaspora relations By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Who should succeed Litzman as Israel's health minister? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader The WHO: Sick with the UN’s corruption virus – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Alleged Israeli airstrikes target research center in Aleppo
Women walk past shops in Manbej, in Aleppo countryside, Syria May 10, 2018.
4 IDF brings down curtain on dancers after criticism of video clip
Female IDF intelligence officers march in a ceremony
5 Rolling out exit plan, Netanyahu unveils easing of lockdown restrictions
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a press conference regarding the easing of coronavirus restrictions, May 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by