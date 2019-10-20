Kellogg's joins GLAAD in anti-bullying campaign

Kellogg's is partnering with GLAAD, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, for an anti-bullying campaign that will put a mix of its most popular cereals and their mascots into one box. The "new" cereal will be called "All Together."



The new box will include many of Kellogg's most popular types of cereal, including Raisin Bran, Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, Froot Loops and Frosted Mini Wheats.

The company said in a statement, "We all belong together. So, for the first time in history, our famous mascots and cereals are offered exclusively together in the same box for All Together Cereal. It's a symbol of acceptance no matter how you look, where you're from or who you love."The cereal will come inside a purple box - purple is the color of LGTBQ+ awareness.Along with the new breakfast food, Kellogg has pledged to donate $50,000 to GLAAD in support of their efforts to combat bullying and raise LGBTQ awareness."All Together" will be available for a limited time in honor of "Spirit Day" - an anti-bullying campaign that is asking people worldwide to wear purple to stand up against bullying.

