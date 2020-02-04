The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Leslie Wexner ignored inappropriate behavior of top executive

The Times investigation involved interviews with more than 30 current and former executives

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
FEBRUARY 4, 2020 04:09
Jeffrey Epstein looks on during a status hearing in his sex trafficking case, in this court sketch in New York (photo credit: REUTERS/JANE ROSENBERG)
Jeffrey Epstein looks on during a status hearing in his sex trafficking case, in this court sketch in New York
(photo credit: REUTERS/JANE ROSENBERG)
Leslie Wexner, CEO of the parent company of Victoria’s Secret, allowed one of his top executives to harass and bully former employees and models, according to a New York Times investigation.
The report published Saturday comes days after a Times story said that Wexner, founder of the L Brands parent, has been in discussions to step aside as its chief executive reportedly over his ties to the disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein, who Wexner employed for years as a personal adviser over his finances, philanthropy and private life.
Wexner is a billionaire entrepreneur and a prominent philanthropist, particularly in the areas of Jewish learning and other Jewish causes.
The Times investigation involved interviews with more than 30 current and former executives, employees, contractors and models, as well as court filings and other documents.
Executives told The Times that they informed Wexner about the inappropriate behavior of longtime chief marketing officer Ed Razek, but the behavior continued. Razek, according to the report, “was perceived as Mr. Wexner’s proxy, leaving many employees with the impression he was invincible. On multiple occasions, Mr. Wexner himself was heard demeaning women.”
Razek often reminded models that their careers were in his hands, and also during photo shoots asked them for their phone numbers or to sit on his lap, according to the report.
Razek, 71, stepped down from L Brands in August. He told The Times that the accusations are “categorically untrue, misconstrued or taken out of context.” Wexner did not comment for the article.
The company expressed “regret” for not achieving its goals on corporate governance, workplace and compliance practices.


Tags murder inequality Jeffery Epstein
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's Uganda visit represents Israel's growing ties with Africa By JPOST EDITORIAL
What happened that caused Netanyahu's annexation blunder? By YAAKOV KATZ
Micah Halpern The week of Kobe Bryant, impeachment and the Trump peace plan By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader Women leaders absent from parties ahead of Israel's elections By EMILY SCHRADER
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
4 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
5 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by