Most Lit Places to view the Northern Lights

The Northern lights is a spectacular phenomenon that people travel across the world to witness. Let Agoda, one of the fastest growing online travel agents (OTAs), shed some light on some of the best destinations to enjoy the magnificent aurora borealis.



To truly experience the very best of Northern Lights the sky has to be really dark. For most destinations, the lights are best observed from late August to early April. So it’s not too late to plan a last-minute escape or plan early for later this year.

Iceland is situated close to the arctic circle in the North Atlantic, making it one of the best destinations to see the aurora borealis. While you can possibly catch the dancing lights in the capital Reykjavik, you might get better chances out of the city. Drive out to one of Iceland's most famous glacier lagoons, Jökulsárlón, where the lights may seem to just be the tip of the iceberg.Less than fifteen minutes' drive away from the lagoon, Hali Country Hotel is a great choice for small groups of friends with their two-room apartment options.Throughout Scandinavia there are places to experience the majesty of the Northern Lights.● NorwayTromsø is a popular choice for travelers chasing the aurora not only because of the excellent flight connections, but also it's in the middle of the aurora oval where these elusive lights can frequently be spotted. Foodies and concert-goers have one more reason to visit Tromsø, as it is also a vibrant city with plenty of other activities, such as food and music festivals, throughout the year.For a hassle-free stay, Radisson Blu Hotel Tromso makes the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Tromsø. It is within walking distance to the city's famous attractions including the Nordnorsk Kunstmuseum, Tromsø Cathedral and Krane Art Gallery.● FinlandFinland is not just home to Santa Claus. During the season, the Northern Lights can be seen almost every other night in the Finnish Lapland. With the right conditions, you might be able to view the lights from anywhere in Finland.Where to stay:As the lights can appear and vanish unexpectedly, you might need to stay outdoors for a while to catch sight of them. Lie in the warmth of Santa's Hotel Aurora & Igloos in the heart of Luosto Village, and watch the lights from the glass igloos instead. The hotel even has a Northern Lights alerting system, so you won't miss the once in a lifetime experience.● Sweden: Swedish LaplandWhile in Sweden, you can start with Stockholm as a base, before traveling north into Swedish Lapland to catch the Northern Lights at the Abisko National Park. Located far from city lights, the dark skies make the green rays appear more vivid.Where to stay:If you are lucky you can see the Aurora Borealis directly from your room at the Mattarahkka Northern Light Lodge . Before the sky gets dark, have a fika or coffee break the way the Swedes do!● Alaska, USAFairbanks is arguably the best place to view the aurora sky in America as it is well-placed under the aurora oval. There are many other things to do in Fairbanks besides waiting for the celestial display; chill out at the Aurora Ice Museum and enjoy a cocktail at the icebar, or get warm and soak in the beauty of Alaska at the famous Chena Hot Springs.Boasting spacious rooms and suites, the Fairbanks Moose Manor B&B offers Alaskan hospitality and homemade breakfast, just a few minutes from town. With little light pollution in the area, you have a good chance of capturing the beauty of the Northern Lights from the comfort of your accommodation.● CanadaYou can see the aurora from different parts of Canada, especially in the northernmost regions. 400 kilometres south of the Arctic Circle, the aurora borealis is a common sight in Yellowknife. You can also camp at the Aurora Village, where you get heated outdoor viewing seats that swivel 360 degrees for complete unobstructed view.Where to stay:Cozy up at the modern-looking Aurora Deluxe Guest House . Make friends with fellow guests at the shared kitchen and dining area, while waiting for the light show.

