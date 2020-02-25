The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Mystery behind inscription on rock in French cove solved after 230 years

The 20-lined message, written on a meter-high rock, appeared to be written by a semi-literate man who wrote in 18th century Breton, though some experts believe some of the text is Welsh.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
FEBRUARY 25, 2020 11:14
A seal sits on a rock in front of the "Ile aux moutons" island in front of Loctudy, Brittany (photo credit: REUTERS)
A seal sits on a rock in front of the "Ile aux moutons" island in front of Loctudy, Brittany
(photo credit: REUTERS)
After the village of Plougastel-Daoulas established a competition to decrypt an 230-year-old message inscribed on a rock situated in a cove on in Brittany, two winners purport that the engraving was forged in remembrance to the death of a man who died off the coast.
The competition was inaugurated after local experts were unable to decipher the puzzling inscription - the mayor said that exact translations had differed from one another, but both eventually arrived at the same conclusion. The two winners split the €2,000 prize on Monday, according to Ouest-France.
The 20-lined message, written on a meter-high rock, appeared to be written by a semi-literate man who wrote in 18th century Breton, though some experts give credence to the possibility that some of the text is Welsh. Appearing beside traditional French letters are some that are reversed, upside down, pictures of ship, a heart on top of a cross and in some section of the text the letter Ø appears, which is used in Danish, Norwegian, Faroese, and Southern Sami languages.
The text is clearly dated, with 1786 and 1787 inscribed into the slab - two to three years before the French Revolution, invoking a link to the Royal Navy.
The winners were Noël René Toudic as well as the team of Roger Faligot and Alain Robet. Toudic is an English Teacher and a graduate in Celtic studies living in Ille-et-Vilaine. Faligot is a historian and Robet an artist specializing in historical reconstruction, both hailing from in Finistère.
"Serge died when with no skill at rowing, his boat was tipped over by the wind," Toudic's translation of the text read, while Faligot and Robet believe the text claims: "He was the incarnation of courage and joie de vivre. Somewhere on the island he was struck and he is dead."
Toudic believes the deceased was a soldier who was forced to row out to sea on a stormy day, estimating that the inscription was engraved by another soldier in honor of the missing man. The other entry gives a more sinister outlook, claiming that the message was written out of hatred for those responsible for the death of his friend. Both incorporate similar elements into their descriptions.
While the rock was discovered in 1979, the mystery simmered for thirty years before the municipality decided to pry at the message's true meaning. The village announced the competition in the spring of 2019 - over 2,000 people expressed their desire to participate in the competition.
A total of 61 full translations were submitted to the village, three-quarters originating from France but international participants from countries such as the United States, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates and Thailand entered as well. Judges decided that out of the six finalist entries under consideration, the two entries submitted by Toudic, Faligot and Robet were the most reasonable interpretations.


Tags france French culture death
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The ugly antisemitism at the Aalst carnival By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova A new type of peace in the Middle East By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
4 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
5 Coronavirus spreads to people worldwide: Interactive map
A passenger wearing a mask walks at the Shanghai railway station in China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, February 9, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by