NYPD breaks up 'marijuana party' in violation of social distancing orders

Officers from the NYPD have broken up a number of illicit gatherings in the last few days, charging dozens of people with violating social distancing orders. On Monday, officers were alerted to a large gathering at a West 23rd St commercial building in Manhattan, where they found 40 people at a marijuana party hosted by an edibles company named 'Ganja Pigs,' NBC New York has reported. A duffel bag full of marijuana was found at the premises, along with edibles (foodstuffs laced with the drug), THC (a cannabinoid which gives a 'high'), and other drugs paraphernalia. Some 38 of those at the party were charged with trespassing, and five with offenses linked the marijuana. Two of those present were found to have had previous warrants for failing to appear in court over non-violent offenses and one was transported to a station in Brooklyn in relation to a previous investigation into a burglary. On Saturday night, at least 60 people were given summons after police broke up a gambling den operating on Avenue L, Brooklyn. Two people were arrested. As of March 22, under Governor Andrew Cuomo's "New York State on Pause" orders, those attending non-essential gatherings face large fines. "I don't like that New Yorkers will have to call in reports... but it does have to happen," de Blasio said on Sunday morning.New York remains an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in America; approximately 20% of the nation's cases have occurred in the state.