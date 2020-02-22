National Judo team cancels Tokyo training camp due to quarantine concerns

The Israeli national Judo team, which was scheduled to leave next week for a training camp in Tokyo, canceled their travel plans on Saturday following a Health Ministry directive

The Israeli Judo Association is looking into the possibility of training in Europe instead.

The Israeli national Judo team was due to follow its Dusseldorf Grand Slam appearance on Tuesday with a training camp in Japan.

After having already bought masks and purchased the appropriate equipment, the Ministry of Health put out an order dictating that anyone returning from Japan in the near future would have to enter a 14-day quarantine period.

Unfortunately for the national team, such a quarantine would negatively impact preparations for the coming 2020 Olympic Games, and so it was decided to cancel the visit to the training camp.

The Judo Association will try to find an appropriate solution by Sunday afternoon. Most likely, the team will hold their training in Europe, with this option already having been prepared in advance for such a case.