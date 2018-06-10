June 10 2018
|
Sivan, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Not all Indonesians banned from entering Israel

Although Indonesia does have not diplomatic relations with Israel, it allows members of its Christian minority to visit Israel, with some 30,000 Christian pilgrims arriving each year.

By
June 10, 2018 17:32
1 minute read.
An Indonesian Christian worshipper holds a cross as she walks the Via Dolarosa on Good Friday in Jer

An Indonesian Christian worshipper holds a cross as she walks the Via Dolarosa on Good Friday in Jerusalem's Old City April 6, 2012. Christian worshippers retraced the route Jesus took along Via Dolorosa to his crucifixion in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.. (photo credit: DARREN WHITESIDE / REUTERS)

A ban on Indonesians visiting Israel does not apply to every Indonesian who wants to come to the Holy Land, and a lecture in Jerusalem on Wednesday by Kyai Haji Yahya Cholil Staquf under the auspices of the Israel Council on Foreign Relations will go ahead as planned, ICFR executive director Laurence Weinbaum confirmed on Sunday.

Staquf is the general secretary of the Indonesian Sunni Muslim Organization Nahdlatul Ulama, one of the world’s largest independent Islamic movements. Its activities include promoting the Shafi’i school of jurisprudence, funding schools and hospitals and trying to alleviate poverty by mobilizing communities into action.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Although Indonesia does have not diplomatic relations with Israel, it allows members of its Christian minority to visit Israel, with some 30,000 Christian pilgrims arriving each year.

However, Indonesia decided to close its gates to Israelis following Israel’s retaliation against attempts by Gazans to enter Israel. Israel responded by barring Indonesians from entering Israel, despite the huge loss in revenues to airline companies, hotels, tour guides, bus companies, etc.

Weinbaum was fearful that the ban might also apply to Staquf, but after checking with the responsible authorities, he was told that Staquf was traveling on a different kind of visa and had been given the green light.


Related Content

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he disembarks Air Force One after arriving in Singapore June 10
June 10, 2018
Trump arrives in Singapore ahead of unprecedented U.S.-N.Korea summit

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut