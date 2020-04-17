The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Nurses suspended for refusing to work without coronavirus protection

Nurses treating COVID-19 cases were instructed to use paper surgical masks.

By LEON SVERDLOV  
APRIL 17, 2020 07:48
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/NICHOLAS PFOSI)
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/NICHOLAS PFOSI)
Some ten nurses at Providence St. John's Medical Center in Santa Monica, southern California were suspended after refusing to work at a coronavirus unit without protective gear, The Los Angeles Times reported.

According to the LA Times, the nurses refused to work at the unit if not provided with N95 masks for personal protection from the virus, while caring for patients suffering from COVID-19.

Jack Cline, who was among the ten suspended, reportedly said the nurses were "willing to reuse the same mask all day long and cover it up with a surgical mask, just issue us one mask a shift." According to Cline, "That's all what we're asking for."

Three of the nurses reportedly demanded protective gear on Friday, having found out a co-worker had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The hospital then suspended the three. According to a source cited by the Times as having spoken off the record, nurses treating suspected and confirmed cases of the disease were instructed to wear paper surgical masks in most cases.

Demanding N95 masks, which offer protection significantly better than that of paper masks, Cline and colleagues were ordered by the facility to return to their duties under the threat of being reported to the California Board of Registered Nursing, responsible for licensing. Other nurses who had made similar demands were also suspended by the hospital.

While the hospital refused to cite the suspensions, citing labor and privacy laws, according to the Times, it issued a statement expressing gratitude for the "heroic work our nurses perform each day and will not let the actions of a few diminish the appreciation we have for all our nurses and their commitment to our community." 

The hospital added that "Saint John cherishes its nurses and is taking precautions sanctioned by leading world, national, state and local health agencies to ensure their safety." According to Saint John Medical Center, the protocols used in the facility are "the same protocols followed by our 51 sister hospitals as well as major academic medical centers across the nation and in our service area."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has previously recommended all providers wear N95 face masks, later loosening the guidelines, reportedly in order to preserve limited supplies on a nationwide level.

The Providence health system announced Wednesday they would begin disinfecting N95 masks to make them reusable . The protocol was reportedly authorized by the FDA. The hospital refused to disclose the number of staff members who had tested positive for the virus.

"I’ve been a nurse for 25 years; I don’t need the CDC to tell me when I need an N95," Cline told the LA Times. "When I have a patient coughing directly in my face," said Cline, "I’m not going into that room unless they provide me with one."


Tags nurse California Coronavirus CDC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israeli business owners rage over the effects of COVID-19 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Corona and politics shouldn’t mix – but they do By YAAKOV KATZ
MY WORD: A matter of time and age in the corona-era By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert It’s time to return to normalcy By EHUD OLMERT
NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER of Israel Law Center 311 Iran’s fever dream, could it exploit COVID-19 to lift sanctions? By NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Coronavirus travels 13 feet in the air, new study finds
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
5 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by