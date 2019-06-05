Parkland victim's father to open up museum commemorating gun violence victims

People light candles in front of mementoes placed in front of the fence of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to commemorate the victims of the mass shooting, in Parkland, Florida, U.S., February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins.
(photo credit: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/ REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A new museum is set to open in honor of victims of gun violence, spearheaded by the father of one of the victims of the Parkland shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida last year.
"My son was Joaquin Oliver. His friends called him 'Guac,' and he was the most amazing person I have ever met. He was my best friend." said Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin "Guac" Oliver was one of the victims murdered in the shooting that left 17 people dead and injured 17 others. "He left many things that he wasn't able to finish."
The exhibit will be called "Museum of Incomplete," and will commemorate the lives of the victims' of gun violence.
According to the father, the mission of the museum is to put together all the goals, ideas and dreams that the victims were unable to complete due to their lives being cut short by gun violence.
The museum is requesting artifacts, projects or ideas to be donated from the families of these victims in the hope that people who visit the exhibit will realize that these students are not just a statistic, but human beings.
"Together we are going to empower each other and we're going to fight this," said Manuel Oliver, adding that "We're going to support our loved ones and we will inspire the rest of the world - and maybe, hopefully, find that change that we're fighting for."
Learn more here
.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>