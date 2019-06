Parkland victim's father to open up museum commemorating gun violence victims

People light candles in front of mementoes placed in front of the fence of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to commemorate the victims of the mass shooting, in Parkland, Florida, U.S., February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins. (photo credit: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/ REUTERS)

A new museum is set to open in honor of victims of gun violence, spearheaded by the father of one of the victims of the Parkland shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida last year.



"My son was Joaquin Oliver. His friends called him 'Guac,' and he was the most amazing person I have ever met. He was my best friend." said Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin "Guac" Oliver was one of the victims murdered in the shooting that left 17 people dead and injured 17 others. "He left many things that he wasn't able to finish."

Shooting victims’ unfinished lives and projects will be remembered forever in this virtual museum created by Parkland dad @manueloliver00 pic.twitter.com/xX6FoYTj11 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 3, 2019

The exhibit will be called "Museum of Incomplete," and will commemorate the lives of the victims' of gun violence.According to the father, the mission of the museum is to put together all the goals, ideas and dreams that the victims were unable to complete due to their lives being cut short by gun violence.The museum is requesting artifacts, projects or ideas to be donated from the families of these victims in the hope that people who visit the exhibit will realize that these students are not just a statistic, but human beings."Together we are going to empower each other and we're going to fight this," said Manuel Oliver, adding that "We're going to support our loved ones and we will inspire the rest of the world - and maybe, hopefully, find that change that we're fighting for."Learn more here

