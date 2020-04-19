The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted delivering meals to LA residents amid coronavirus

Since the fallout, the couple have spent most of their time in Canada but recently moved to the Los Angeles area where Meghan was raised and where her mother still lives.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
APRIL 19, 2020 20:45
MEGHAN, DUCHESS of Sussex, and Prince Harry attend a coffee morning with families of deployed army personnel, in Windsor on November 6, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS)
MEGHAN, DUCHESS of Sussex, and Prince Harry attend a coffee morning with families of deployed army personnel, in Windsor on November 6, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were seen delivering meals in Los Angeles over the weekend, to residents disadvantaged during the coronavirus pandemic.
Project Angel Food, the charity the couple partnered up with, said that Harry and Meghan delivered meals twice last week - which included the weekend deliveries in addition to a separate outing on Easter Sunday.
"They were dressed so casually -- that's not how you expect to see them. You don't expect to see them at your door," Project Angel Food CEO Richard Ayoub told CNN, adding one resident didn't even know who delivered their food until they couple had already left.
The royal couple delivered "a week's worth of perishable meals and three weeks' worth of shelf-stable foods" to 20 Project Angel Food clients during their two delivery days - all the while keeping social distancing measures, wearing N95 masks and gloves in the process for safe measure.
The bulk of the charity's focus is directed towards delivering food to people too ill to leave their homes. Since the onset of the coronavirus spread in the United States, Project Angel Food has received around 70 calls per day stemming from Los Angeles residents requesting their services, according to CNN. The couple has supported Project Angel Food since forgoing their royal duties in late March.
While delivering food to the needy is a venerable act in itself, the couple's recent charitable efforts go far deeper than their work with Project Angel Food.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose baby son is named Archie, gave up their jobs as working royals at the end of last month, allowing them to forge new careers, earn their own money and spend most of their time in North America.
In their last message before stepping down, Harry and Meghan said they would focus on their family for the next few months while developing a new future non-profit organization, having been forced to give up their previous SussexRoyal brand.
Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper reported that in March they had filed extensive trademark requests in the United States.
"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the couple said in statement.
"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ - the Greek word meaning ‘source of action.’ We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name."
They said the name Archewell combined an ancient word for strength and action, with another that "evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon."
"We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right," they said.
Queen Elizabeth's grandson Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, a former actress who starred in TV legal drama “Suits,” married in a glittering ceremony in May 2018 and Archie was born a year later.
But relations with the media and with Harry’s elder brother Prince William became increasingly strained, and in January they announced plans to step back from their royal roles.
The move provoked a crisis, and in a subsequent deal thrashed out with the queen, her son and heir Prince Charles and William, they agreed the couple would have to give up their royal jobs altogether.
Reuters contributed to this report.


