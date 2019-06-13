Protests break out after Tennessee shooting involving US Marshals

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Large crowds confronted local police after a man was shot when the US Marshal Service attempted to serve a warrant in Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday.

Local news agency Fox13 observed hundreds of people at the scene, alongside a row of police officers who were attempting to prevent an escalation in the incident. The Memphis City Police, Shelby Country Sheriff Office crews and units from the Buerau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene.

#breaking: TBI has just confirmed this was an officer-involved shooting involving US Marshals. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/vnZgQGrdZo — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) June 13, 2019







Memphis Police Officers were seen with riot shields, AR15's and shotguns at the scene, Fox13 reported. Family members of the person allegedly shot claimed that their male relative was shot and killed.

No official statement has verified the claim that someone was killed or stated whether anyone was injured in the shooting, according to the local WREG news agency.

At least three officers have been taken away from the scene in ambulances due to minor injuries, according to Fox13.

Members of the crowd were seen throwing objects at officers and police vehicles.

The Memphis Police Department tweeted that "this is still an active scene."

Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are joining in the investigation and the incident involved the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to a tweet by the TBI.

