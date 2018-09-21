Putin: Probe expected on Russian plane shot down in Syria

MK Tali Fluskov at the Conference For Euro-Asian Female Leaders beside Russian President Putin..
(photo credit: CONFERENCE OF EURO-ASIAN WOMEN)
X
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated Friday morning that there will be further examinations regarding the Russian plane that was shot down by Syrian forces after an Israeli air strike on an Iranian military facility.
Deputy Speaker of the Knesset MK Tali Ploskov (Kulanu) met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Conference of Euro-Asian Women, which included some of Euro-Asia's female leaders.
"We spoke of the plane incident," she stated. "Putin said that many mistakes were made during the incident and that he expected the facts to be examined."
On Thursday, Russia released a statement denouncing the acts by the Israeli Air Force
during the Syria attack, claiming that it was "irresponsible, which exposed the Ilyushin aircraft to danger and lead to the deaths of 15 crew members," according to the Russian Foreign Minister on his Twitter.
