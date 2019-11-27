Queen Elizabeth may abdicate the throne in 18 months – Report

The Queen of England Elizabeth II may abdicate her duties as the monarch of the British Isles in 18 months, the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday.

If she does so, it is likely the throne will be taken by her son, Prince Charles, the report claimed.

The Queen is currently 93-years-old and is widely regarded in the UK and abroad as an institution and a larger-than-life figure. The change is allegedly related to her turning 95 years of age in April 2021. Her husband, Prince Philip, exited public life when he was 95 years old as well, meaning this could be a precedent.

British Monarchy is not the only Royal institution in Europe, Norway, Spain and the Netherlands also have their respective royal houses – yet the global role of the UK means that the Queen is known by nearly everyone in the English speaking world.

She had been the focus of countless documentaries and fictional films and television shows based on her life. Some of the latest being the 2006 film The Queen and the 2016 Netflix show The Crown.

Should the queen of England step down, it would be a step of profound importance to her kingdom. The UK currently faces unprecedented challenges concerning its relation to the EU, immigration, and national identity. The loss of such a well-loved symbol of national unity and identity will be felt keenly as the new King will take his first steps into the future.