Reunion, dog considered dead comes back home to owner

Do you know the chilling film "Cemetery of Animals," at the center of which there is an ancient burial site that returns pets buried there, back to life?



Well, the owner of an old Russian dog had something quite similar, but in her case she really did not think she'd ever see her dog again. The woman (whose name was not mentioned in the media) from a small village in the province of Primoria found her dog lifeless on his blanket.

She was convinced that he was dead, and sadly arranged for him to be buried and did such.What she did not know was that Dick was not really dead, and soon after he was buried he dug his way out of the grave - and with the last of his strength, he reached a nearby road, where good people who saw him took him to an animal association. The workers, who had no idea who he belonged to, published a picture of him on the social networks, hoping to find him a warm home.Luckily Dick's owner noticed the what was happening and hurried to take it. "She thought he died when she could not wake him up," said Irina Moderova, the director of the association. "Fortunately, she buried him in a shallow grave and he managed to dig his way out after he regained consciousness. As a token of thanks, the woman donated 5,000 rubles to the association (NIS 280).This whole story is really delusional, but it turns out that this is not the first time Dick has slipped out of trouble. According to reports in the Russian media, the old dog had no easy life at all - before he reached his current home his previous owners died, he was run over by a car and lost at one point.

