Ronaldinho detained in Paraguay for carrying fake passports

Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, commonly known as Ronaldinho, who played for both Brazil's national team as well as Barcelona and his brother Roberto Assis were cited in Paraguay near the capital of Asunción for the alleged possession of altered "documentation" in the form of passports, according to ESPN Brazil.The passports were apparently found in the pair's hotel room, at the Yacht and Paraguayan Club Hotel Resort in the city of Lambare, listing the Brazilians as Paraguayan nationals.
"[Ronaldinho and his brother] are not being detained, they are still under judicial investigation, and they have to testify. Then it will be decided whether they will be arrested or not. At the moment there is a Brazilian businessman who is in detention. According to the initial statements, he was the responsible for the alterations," said Paraguayan Interior Minister, Euclides Acevedo. "These documents are being analyzed so their authenticity can be established. Two passports, a national ID document and mobile phones have been confiscated."Ronaldinho and Roberto claim they were deceived by a businessman accompanying them, Wilmondes Sousa Lira, into filing the false documentation at the Silvio Pettirrossi Airport, in Luque believing they were valid."At the airport, the National Police realized that the document was tampered with. And we cannot allow anyone to carry tampered documents. The information we have according to our investigators is that these passports were requested and issued to two people about a month and a half ago, and later it was altered [to represent legal passports for] of Ronaldinho and Assis," the minister said, according to ESPN Brasil.Following the failure to pay an environmental citation for illegally building a fishing trap without official authorization, Ronaldinho was stripped of his passport in 2018 and currently has not obtained another - despite being named Brazil's tourism ambassador a year later. The accompanied documents, also known as a cédula de identidade or an RG (Registro Geral), were meant to validate Ronaldinho's business in the country.The soccer star and his brother are reportedly due in court at 8am next Thursday."Mr Ronaldinho has a false passport. That is a crime and that's why his arrest has been ordered," Acevedo told local radio station AM 1080. "I respect his sports popularity, but the law needs to be respected no matter who you are."
Caso Ronaldinho: Fue allanada la suite donde está hospedado Ronaldinho. Se encontraron, documentos varios, C.I. y pasaportes paraguayos con los nombres de Ronaldinho y su hermano. Investigación en curso. pic.twitter.com/jGO4ZoHNWn— Fiscalía Paraguay (@MinPublicoPy) March 5, 2020
