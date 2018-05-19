May 19 2018
|
Sivan, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Texas school shooting suspect posted photo with Nazi insignia

At least 10 people were killed and 10 others wounded in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas on Friday.

By JTA
May 19, 2018 15:03
1 minute read.
Mug shot of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the suspect in a school shooting that left at least 10 dead at a T

Mug shot of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the suspect in a school shooting that left at least 10 dead at a Texas high school. (photo credit: HANDOUT/REUTERS)

The suspect in a school shooting at a Texas high school that left at least 10 people dead had posted a photo of a symbol associated with Nazism on social media.

On Friday morning, at least 10 people were killed and 10 wounded at a shooting at Santa Fe High School, outside Houston, The New York Times reported.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The suspect was reportedly identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old student, by a law enforcement official.

Pagourtzis made disturbing and violent posts to social media, including images of a gun and a knife and a photo of a shirt that said “Born to Kill,” the Daily Beast reported. Another photo included a coat decorated with an Iron Cross. The symbol has associations with Nazism and white supremacy, although it is sometimes used for shock value or to symbolize rebellion without the association of those ideologies, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The Reform movement called on Congress to enact gun reform in a statement addressing the shooting.

“The Reform Jewish Movement refuses to accept a reality in which school shootings are routine,” said Rabbi Jonah Pesner, director of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism. “We demand more from elected officials who continue to offer empty thoughts and prayers in lieu of substantive gun violence prevention legislation.”


Related Content

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
May 19, 2018
Harry and Meghan to be Duke and Duchess of Sussex

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut