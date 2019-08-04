El Paso attack being investigated as hate crime, domestic terrorism

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

Law enforcement officials are investigating a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto written by the suspect in a shooting that appears to be the deadliest in the United States this year, according to MSNBC. The shooting is also one of the 10 deadliest shootings in modern US history.





The officials are "reasonably confident" that the tirade was posted by the suspect, Patrick Wood Crusius, 21, on the online forum 8chan just hours before the shooting. However, FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge Emmerson Buie stressed that more investigative work was needed before determining whether this was a possible hate crime, according to CNN. If the evidence is determined to be sufficient, the attack could be deemed as a federal hate crime or an act of domestic terrorism.

The manifesto expressed fears about immigrants gaining control in the US and discussed specific aspects of the attack, according to the New York Times. It also stressed points about preserving European identity in America.



Three Mexicans were killed and six others were injured in the attack, according to Reuters.

The manifesto also expressed anti-government and anti-corporate views.



El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said that the material is being considered a "nexus to a potential hate crime," according to MSNBC.

The tirade saw the actions as part of a larger ideological war. The document was deleted from 8chan after the shooting began, but users archived the post and law enforcement were analyzing the document before the shooting occurred, although they could not verify the author's identity or potential target beforehand.

Crusius drove about 650 miles from Allen, Texas to El Paso to carry out the attack, according to NPR. In his alleged manifesto, he stated that he expected to die, but he surrendered to police without a fight.

In his note, he also referred to the Christchurch, New Zealand mosque shooter who killed 51 people in March. That attacker also posted a link to a live-stream of his attack on 8chan.

A copycat shooter of the Christchurch shooter killed one person at a Chabad synagogue in Poway, California in April. He also posted a manifesto online about 20 minutes before the synagogue attack on a site similar to 8chan, called 4chan.

