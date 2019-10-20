Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns citizens of visiting Chile

On Saturday, the Chilean President Sebastián Piñera declared a state of emergency in the cities of Santiago and Valparaiso.

By
October 20, 2019 19:23
1 minute read.
Debris of a burnt and looted supermarket are seen one day after a protest against the government in Valparaiso. (photo credit: RODRIGO GARRIDO/REUTERS)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is recommending Israelis to "remain vigilant and alert" if they are visiting Chile. The ministry issued a statement on their Facebook page Sunday morning. 



On Saturday, the Chilean President Sebastián Piñera declared a state of emergency in the cities of Santiago and Valparaiso. The military was deployed throughout the city after violent demonstrations ended in metro stations and bus stops being vandalized.

Now the subway services are non-operational and a curfew has been put in place in Santiago.

The Ministry is recommending that any Israeli tourists in the area keep up with the local news and avoid the subways and areas where people are gathering to protest.

Pinera announced he would reverse the public transportation fare hikes that caused the initial countrywide protests. The state of emergency can last up to 15 days and grants the government additional powers to "restrict citizens' freedom of movement and their right to assembly" according to the Guardian

At least three people died on Saturday after demonstrators set fire to a supermarket in Santiago, many flights in and out of the city were delayed or canceled after flight crews couldn't get to the airport. 

These protests are in response to the cost of living in Chile, especially when it comes to healthcare, education and public services. 

Reuters contributed to this report.


