The Republic of Kosovo designates Hezbollah a terrorist organization

The World Jewish Congress president Ronald Lauder said: “The global community has been terrorized for more than three decades by Hezbollah and its operatives, who have executed their violent actions under the patronage of the Islamic Republic of Iran across nearly every continent.“



He added. ”yet, several top international organizations, including the United Nations, still refuse to recognize Hezbollah in its entirety as the terrorist entity that it is.”

Lauder noted, “It’s clear that there is absolutely no distinction between the military wing of Hezbollah and the political arm which guides it. The international community must be united and uncompromising in its fight against radicalism, fundamentalism, and extremism. We must never grant leniency or impunity to those who wish to undermine our core values of freedom, democracy, and liberty for all."In May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected an urgent appeal from her country’s nearly 100,000 member Central Council of Jews to ban Hezbollah’s entire organization. According to a review of an intelligence report from the German state of Lower Saxony, 1,050 Hezbollah operates are in the federal republic. Hezbollah members and supporters raise funds, recruit new members and spread antisemitic and jihadist ideologies. Germany is currently experiencing a huge spike in antisemitism, according to statistics and media reports.The US, Canada, the Arab League, Israel, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom have designated Hezbollah a terrorist entity. The EU and Germany have merely outlawed Hezbollah's so-called military wing. Hezbollah's "political wing" operates in the EU and Germany. Hezbollah's leadership considers its organization to be a unified movement without political and military wings.Lauder said “We praise Kosovo for leading in its support for this goal. Its decision to do so comes at a crucial point in history, as we mark 25 years since the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish center in Buenos Aires, which killed 85 people and wounded hundreds more. Indisputable evidence shows that Hezbollah, as a proxy of Iran, carried out this attack, and yet, 25 years later, justice has still not been served.”Lauder urged “governments and international organizations across the world to follow in Kosovo’s path to ensure that we never surrender to these terrorists.” Hezbollah blew up an Israeli tour bus in 2012 in Burgas, Bulgaria, murdering 5 Israelis and their Muslim Bulgarian bus driver.

