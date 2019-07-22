WZO to reveal almost identical replica to missing Herzl coffin cover

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

It was a mystery never to be solved. For years, searches would be carried out to find the beautifully embroidered cloth that once covered Theodore Herzl’s coffin.



But it was nowhere to be found.

However, on Tuesday, the World Zionist Organization will reveal for the first time, an almost identical replica of the cover as part of the commemoration ceremony that marks 70 years since Herzl’s remains were brought to Israel.During the special ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin, which will take place on Mt. Herzl, the curtain will be made public for the first time since its creation.In August 1949, a year after the establishment of the State of Israel, Herzl’s remains arrived in Israel from Austria, and covering the coffin was the notoriously beautiful cloth.“The decision to bring Herzl’s remains to Israel [then-British Mandate Palestine] had originally been made in 1935 at the [19th] Zionist congress [in Lucerne,],” explained Yaakov Hagoel, vice chairman of the World Zionist Organization. “This decision was postponed because of the Holocaust and Herzl’s remains were only able to come to Israel in 1949.”Hagoel told The Jerusalem Post in an interview that the remade cover is “very similar to the original, and was based on pictures of the original“The original cover was designed in 1936 by Oscar Strand and Arthur Weiss, Weiss designed the Judaica on the curtain,” Hagoel said.The original was blue and white, the colors of the Israeli flag, and it had a large Star of David, which contained a lion in the middle, along with Herzl’s seven stars.Above, in Hebrew, the prophecy of Ezekiel in the Valley of Dry Bones is written along with a passage from Tehillim 126, which talks about the return to Zion or Israel, and below are Herzl’s last words from his book The Jewish State.The women from the Women's International Zionist Organization who sowed and embroidered it, signed it off with the words: “Zeev Herzl, in memory of the return of his remains to our country.”Asked why they decided to remake the cover now, Hagoel said they “were approached by a two months ago Yitzhak Weiss, who had found out that it was his father was one of the men who had designed the curtain,” he said. “It was then that we decided to start making it. We approached an artist from the North and it took just a few weeks to make.“You have to think of the context - it was 1936, they were dreaming of state and it was also very close to the Holocaust,” Hagoel added.He said that, at the time, despite hopes the remains would get to Israel before the Holocaust, it took another 13 years for this dream to be realized, and it was done so after the dream of State of Israel was actualized.In 1939, the curtain made it to then-British Mandate Palestine and was left in the hands of Menachem Ussishkin and the JNF building. There it remained for safekeeping until Herzl’s funeral 10 years later.As Herzl’s coffin was taken down from display for burial, an area that soon after became what we know as Mount Herzl today, the cover was removed and meant to go to the “Herzl Room” in the JNF-KKL’s main building, however, it never reached its destination, and was never seen again.“It’s very emotional,” Hagoel said about the new cover, “after 70 years, there is finally closure.“It also has significance because it represents how far we have come as a nation, and future generations will be able to come to Mount Herzl and to see what the cover used in the [burial] ceremony looked like, and how it represents the person who was the visionary of the State of Israel that we have today,” Hagoel stresseed.After its reveal, the cover will be displayed as part of the exhibition at Herzl Museum on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

