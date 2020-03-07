Tito's to customers: Don't use our vodka as hand sanitizer

Tito's, a Texas-based vodka company, warned customers on Twitter this Thursday not to use its product as hand sanitizer.

"Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information," Tito's tweeted.



The tweet was in response to a Twitter user who wrote that he made hand sanitizer out of the vodka and that it was "keeping [him] feeling good at the same time."

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends washing ones hands with its "Wet, Lather, Scrub, Rinse, Dry" method for 20 seconds.

"Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing," the CDC wrote on its website. The organization noted that soap and water are ideal, but if they are unavailable, alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can be used. It is also recommended not to touch one's face and to avoid close contact with sick people.

Over 100,000 people across the globe have been infected with coronavirus since the outbreak began. As of March 6, the World Heath Organization reported 148 coronavirus cases in the United States.