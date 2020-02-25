Tom Cruise under quarantine, 'Mission: Impossible' Italy shoot delayed

Tom

Cruise

Filming was due to have started on Monday in Venice, where the final two days of the lagoon city's annual Carnival festival was canceled on Sunday. New coronavirus cases climbed above 220 on Monday as Italy shut down much of its wealthy north to curb the disease's spread.

Cruise is currently holed up, quarantined at the luxurious Hotel Gritti Palace. No staff or crew have reportedly been infected - British cast and crew are scheduled to return to the UK, where they will be tested upon arrival. His representative stated that the Cruise had not even arrived in the country before production was halted. "Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7," Paramount Pictures, a unit of ViacomCBS, said in a statement.

The studio said it was allowing the rest of the film crew to return home during the delay and that it would "continue to monitor this situation" in Italy.

The studio did not say when it now expects production to start.

The 7th installment of the lucrative action movie franchise is expected to be released in July 2021, with an eighth set for 2022. Cruise will reprise his role as secret agent Ethan Hunt in both movies with Christopher McQuarrie returning as director.



Authorities in the two regions, where the outbreak is concentrated, have cancelled sports events and closed schools and universities, while companies from Ray-Ban owner Luxottica to the country's top bank UniCredit have told workers living in the affected areas to stay home

Lombardy and Veneto represent Italy's industrial heart and jointly account for 30% of gross domestic output.



With an emergency decree passed at a meeting in the headquarters of Italy's civil protection agency, the government adopted special powers to be able to stop people from leaving or entering the affected areas.