Top U.S. official to Post: No Iran regime change, but keeping max pressure

The Trump administration is not seeking regime change, but rather to maintain its “maximum pressure campaign to get Iran back to the table” for a “better deal than the JCPOA,” a top US state department counter-terror official told the Jerusalem Post on Thursday.



Speaking to the Post on the sidelines of the ICT-IDC Herzliya counter-terror conference and only days after US National Security Adviser John Bolton exited the scene and Trump himself hinted to a lighter hand with Iran, Nathan Sales tried to clear the air.

In a speech at the conference, Sales said that Iran is currently offering al-Qaeda operatives refuge on its soil and allowing them to move funds to other parts of the region.

When asked if the Trump administration’s standards of what would be an acceptable improved deal would be lower now that Trump seems more intent on talks with Iran, Sales said that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s 12 principles remained the standard and that an improved deal would be a major change, not merely cosmetic.Questioned by the Post, the US counter-terror official agreed that Iran’s ballistic missile testing and aggressive behavior in the region would need to be part of such a deal, without limiting a deal to those additions.Pressed about whether Trump is intent on meeting with Iran President Hassan Rouhani and on whether he might agree to a French compromise of temporarily restoring some waivers to sanctions while leaving most sanctions in place, Sales demurred.He did not want to discuss one way or another whether a Rouhani meeting at the UN later this month could advance the goal of getting a better deal with Iran than the 2015 nuclear deal.Waiving aside theories that Bolton’s leaving the administration signaled a shift toward going easy on Iran, Sales said that “US-Iran policy is the president’s Iran policy. The president has been very clear that it is among the worst state sponsors of terrorism…and imposed historically severe sanctions on Iran.”While the US is not looking for regime change, “We want them to behave like a normal state which doesn’t use terror as a basic tool of statecraft,” he said.The US and Iran have been engaged in a standoff over the Islamic republic's nuclear program since May 2018, but in recent weeks there have been indications of a possible return to negotiations.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });