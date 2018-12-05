50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Torah scrolls lost in South African synagogue fire

Cape Town synagogue went ablaze with flames.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
December 5, 2018 15:38
1 minute read.
A burnt synagogue at Chania town on the Greek island of Crete

A burnt synagogue at Chania town on the Greek island of Crete. (photo credit: REUTERS/GEORGE PAPANIKOLAOU)

 
The Beit Midrash Morasha synagogue located in Sea Point, Cape Town, South Africa burned down Tuesday evening. While local firefighters battled the blaze and there were no injuries, seven Torah scrolls were lost, the Jewish Press reported.

“The South African Jewish Board of Deputies can confirm on behalf of the synagogue that there are no injuries, and investigators report no signs of foul play at this stage and await the outcome of a full investigation," Rael Kaimowitz, the group's spokesperson, said, according to a report in the Jewish Press. "The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services need to be thanked for their bravery as they battle this blaze. We know that every effort is being made to save any holy books and religious articles."

"The Arthur’s Road Shul in Sea Point on fire tonight," an eyewitness wrote on Twitter. "I’m told the cause was likely Chanukah candles."

Other local witnesses to the fire noted that many of the synagogues sacred books were rescued.


"Doesn't look like anyone got hurt," Annette de Wet wrote on Twitter. "Shout out to CapeTown firemen and MIRACLE that loads of precious books are being saved from Sea Point Hebrew Congreration [sic] which caught fire."


