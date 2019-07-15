Tragedy strikes as amusement park ride crashes to the ground in India

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

At least two people have died and dozens more were injured after a ride collapsed at the Kankaria Amusement Park in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.



The theme park located on India's second largest lake experienced the major mishap when the main column holding the riders of the Discovery Pendulum snapped mid-ride, causing the structure and the riders to plummet to the ground.

Gujarat: 3 Dead, Over 15 Injured As Kankaria Adventure Park Ride Breaks Down in Ahmedabad.#Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/m6NqzZZo2n — Thunder (@MonStorm16) July 14, 2019

Ahmedabad: Balvatika Gate 4 Discovery Ride collapsed in Kankaria , 3 died and 31 people injured pic.twitter.com/l2LWA93KH8 — Aruna Gohil (@ArunaGohil) July 14, 2019

The pendulum ride suspends riders off the ground from an overhead axis attached to the main column, while the riders are then swung back and forth simultaneously while being spun in endless circles from the seating area of the ride.Visitors who were at the theme park were able to document the ride's structural failure, while attempts were made to rescue the injured after the ride's literal downfall.The Discovery Pendulum was entertaining around 30 riders at the time of the structural failure.The two unfortunate casualties of the event were reported to be Manali Rajwadi, 24, and Mohammad Javed, 22; 15 others are critically injured, according to official police reports."There are 32 seats in the ride that go round. The pipe of the main shaft broke and crashed on the ground. How that pipe broke is a matter of investigation by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL)," Chief Fire Officer MF Dastoor said, according to NDTV.The municipality in the area gives private contractors the right to operate and maintain the integrity of these rides and facilities – and sometimes, as in this case, many issues arise. Just last month, the Ahmedabad fire brigade was called to rescue 40 people who were stuck on a Ferris wheel after the ride experienced a technical error at full speed."No inspection rules for the rides have been laid down by [the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation or] the fire department," Dinesh Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, said in a statement, demanding murder charges. "The ruling BJP [Party] is responsible for this accident, as these contracts are awarded as per their interests."City officials are now investigating the incident to find the cause and possible preventative measures of the mechanical and structural failure of the Discovery Pendulum, while giving proper treatment to the injured.

