Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump: I don’t believe report that Israel is spying on US

President Donald Trump Stated that he does not believe Israel is spying on the U.S.a report that has been denied by Israeli officials as well

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
September 14, 2019 05:14
1 minute read.
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose in the Rose Garden at the White House this week. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

President Donald Trump said he does not believe report that Israel is spying on the United States.

Trump’s remark Thursday was about a Politico report that Israel was likely behind the placement of devices in the vicinity of the White House that can capture cellphone calls.

“I don’t believe that. No, I don’t believe that the Israelis are spying on us,” Trump said from the South Lawn of the White House before heading to a Republican retreat in Baltimore, Fox News reported. “I find that hard to believe.”

Politico, in an article published online on Thursday cited three unnamed former senior officials with “knowledge of the matter.”

A senior U.S. official denied the report, telling the Los Angeles Times it was “completely false. Absolutely false.”

Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, vigorously denied the report. Israel has pledged since the 1986 capture of Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard not to spy on the United States, although since then there have been multiple instances of the countries accusing the other of spying.

Amos Yadlin, the former head of the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate, reportedly called it “fake news spiced with anti-Semitism,” stating that Israel bans spying on the U.S.


Related Content

mosquito
September 13, 2019
Kenya becomes third African nation to introduce malaria vaccine

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut