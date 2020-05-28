The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Trump orders FBI to expedite investigation into George Floyd's death

Experienced prosecutors and investigators from the Federal Bureau of Investigation had been assigned as part of a "robust" probe into whether the police officers involved had violated federal laws.

By REUTERS  
MAY 28, 2020 20:50
On May 26, 2020, people protested against police violence after the death of George Floyd. Focus on one protester with a "Justice for George" sign. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
On May 26, 2020, people protested against police violence after the death of George Floyd. Focus on one protester with a "Justice for George" sign.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
US President Donald Trump ordered on Thursday the FBI expedite its investigation into the death of George Floyd, the White House's Twitter page announced.

Floyd, an African-American man, was filmed as a police officer pressed his knee against his neck, suffocating him.  
Trump watched the video of the officer’s behavior on Air Force One and was “very upset” by the tape, Fox News reported.  
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump called Floyd's death a "very, very sad event" after a reporter asked him about it.

The US Department of Justice said on Thursday it had made an investigation into police involvement in the Floyd's death a "top priority," after a second day of violent protests in Minneapolis over the unarmed black man's death.
Experienced prosecutors and investigators from the Federal Bureau of Investigation had been assigned as part of a "robust" probe into whether the police officers involved had violated federal laws, the department said in a statement.
The demonstrations, accompanied by looting and vandalism, began on Wednesday, hours after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey urged prosecutors to file criminal charges against the white policeman shown pinning Floyd to the street.
A video, taken by a bystander, showed a handcuffed Floyd, 46, lying face down, groaning for help and repeatedly saying, "Please, I can't breathe," before becoming motionless. He died in hospital shortly after.
The US Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota, the Justice Department's civil rights division and the FBI's Minneapolis Field Office will carry out the investigation.
The victim's brother Philonise Floyd told CNN on Thursday that he was "tired of seeing black men die" and understood people's anger but urged protesters to be peaceful.
"To the police, I want them to get everything right, start doing your job the right way because I haven't been seeing it," Floyd said.
White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday urged demonstrators to curb the violence and looting.
"Everyone has the right to protest, there's no doubt about that, but it needs to be peaceful...and in accordance to the law," she told Fox News.
The city identified the four officers involved in the encounter as Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng. It did not say who knelt on Floyd's neck, and gave no further information.
Local media has identified Chauvin as the officer who knelt on Floyd. His attorney, Tom Kelly, said in a email to Reuters that he did not have a statement about the incident.
A petition on Change.org calling for authorities to arrest and charge the four had more than 1.1 million signatures on Thursday morning.
In 2007, Chauvin received a letter of reprimand for violating the department's mobile and video recording policy, according to disciplinary records obtained by Reuters through a public records request.
The Star Tribune also reported that Thao, who went through the police academy in 2009, was one of two officers sued by a man who accused them of excessive use of force. The case settled out of court for $25,000, according to the paper.

Jerusalem Post staff contributed to this report.


Tags police law Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Social media provides instant communication but has dumbed us down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Elazar Stern’s lament By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Trying times for the prime minister and country By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu is running scared By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
4 These 10 Yiddish words will get you through quarantine
Yiddish land revisited Yiddish actor and singer Yoni Eilat depicted here reading a Yiddish newspaper
5 Israeli scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against coronavirus
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by