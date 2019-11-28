The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Turkey in Turkey: Seeking a taste of home abroad

Americans celebrate the uniquely American holiday abroad

By TARA KAVALER/THE MEDIA LINE  
NOVEMBER 28, 2019 03:38
Thanksgiving dinner is coming (photo credit: REUTERS)
Thanksgiving dinner is coming
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The American short-story writer O. Henry said: “There is one day that is ours. Thanksgiving Day is the one day that is purely American.”
As citizens of the world’s superpower, Americans are unique. This extends to US citizens abroad, particularly in the Middle East. During Thanksgiving, this distinctiveness is even more extenuated.
In Turkey, chef Kay Habip hosted a pop-up Thanksgiving over the weekend. Her dinner included a selection of meats like chicken with a cardamom, ginger, garlic and black pepper rub and potato puree, which she describes as “a traditional Thanksgiving carb.”
“I enjoy doing special festivals. I like the idea of being grateful for what the year has brought us. It highlights positivity, which is good energy for everyone,” Habip told The Media Line.
A pop-up restaurant differs from a standard restaurant not only because of its temporary nature but because it is more personal. Thanksgiving is particularly conducive to this kind of environment, especially for Americans away from home.
“It’s more of an overall experience than just really good food. … A dinner party with strangers who become friends,” Habip said. “Sometimes people talk about personal sensitive things and a table of [guests] act as therapists, supporters and advisers.”
In Jerusalem, Israeli-American Katherine Leff incorporates a Jewish twist to her Thanksgiving, which she celebrates over Shabbat. Leff, a student at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, immigrated to Israel in 2007 from Toledo, Ohio. Leff has dinner with her family Friday and on Saturday, she gathers with her mostly American friends who are first-generation Israeli.
“Culturally, we all feel more Israeli than American, but Thanksgiving is a nice excuse to get together as a whole group and eat good food,” Leff said. “Here, Thanksgiving is not really a big deal at all, it's basically just Shabbat dinner with turkey, but there is something nostalgic about eating the classic foods.”
“I don't particularly miss the US this time of year,” she continued, “especially since I really grew up more in Israel than in the States. Nevertheless, it's still a fun tradition, one that I can see myself continuing to do in the future.”
However, for those who immigrated to Israel more recently, Thanksgiving is often a difficult time. The Lone Soldier Center in Israel is hosting a Thanksgiving meal for roughly 500 to 600 Israelis who immigrated without their families and joined the Israeli military. For young Americans, adding Israeli citizenship often means participating in the army under Israel’s mandatory draft.
“The holidays usually end up being the hardest time for lone soldiers from around the world, who are used to celebrating them with their families,” Yehoshua Sigala, the marketing director at the Lone Soldier Center, told The Media Line. “With religious holidays, it tends to be a little easier, since the whole rest of the country is celebrating as well and they are often invited to meals with friends.”
“Secular holidays like Thanksgiving are different, though,” he added, “which is why the Lone Soldier Center decided, soon after being established, to host a Thanksgiving dinner for all lone soldiers.”
Meanwhile in Egypt, the Italian restaurant Eish & Malh will host its own fifth Thanksgiving celebration Thursday. Approximately 100 Americans are expected to attend.

“We serve all the traditional things,” Nadia Dropkin, a New Yorker and co-owner of the restaurant, told The Media Line. “Cranberry sauce that I bring from New York, … roasted sweet potatoes, stuffing, gravy.”
Skipping over to Bahrain, the American-owned Big Texas Barbeque & Waffle House restaurant in Manama offers those serving their country a reprieve from the loneliness they might feel during the family-centered holiday. “The majority are military and have nowhere else to go so they go to their ‘Big Texas family’ to celebrate,” Elara Aitken, the restaurant’s marketing director, told The Media Line.
She says that it is important to the restaurant’s owner, Radford Cox, a former military man himself, that Americans feel a sense of belonging, especially when they are separated from their loved ones.
“It’s very important to him that everyone has someplace to go,” Aitken said.
Thanksgiving also provides American organizations in the Middle East an opportunity to introduce foreigners to American culture.
The American Business Council Kuwait (ABCK) hosted a Thanksgiving dinner last week for around 120 people at the US Embassy in Amman where a senior official gave a talk about the origins of the holiday.
In addition to bolstering US-Kuwaiti trade, the council – which tries to promote American values and other aspects of American society in the country – annually puts on Thanksgiving and other American holiday events.
“We had the turkey and all the types of food you would typically have at Thanksgiving dinner,” Dalia Badih, events and public relations coordinator at ABCK told The Media Line.
They will be hosting another Thanksgiving event during the actual holiday, which will be another opportunity to introduce locals to the American holiday spirit.
Thanksgiving in general provides American expats in the Middle East the inimitable opportunity to rekindle their connection to the US and feel connected to the other compatriots in the region.
For more stories, go to Themedialine.org


Tags Turkey Americans Thanksgiving
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Kick racism out By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Trump recognizes our connection to the biblical lands of Judea and Samaria By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gershon Baskin A higher moral standard By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Altabef It’s important now to keep our wits about us By DOUGLAS ALTABEF
Avraham Avi-Hai Conspiracy revealed, conspirator tells all By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by