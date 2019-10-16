Twenty intact sarcophagi discovered in Egypt

Some 20 sealed sarcophagi were discovered by archeologists in Egypt “as the ancient Egyptians left them,” CNN reported on Wednesday.



According to the country’s Antiquities Ministry, the sarcophagi were discovered in the city of Luxor, in the necropolis of Al-Assasif, where Egyptian elites were buried during pharaonic times.

The human-shaped coffins are well preserved and their external decorations and colors are in good condition.Cairo officials have described the discovery as “one of the largest and most important discoveries to have been announced in the past few years.”The archeologists do not know yet when the sarcophagi date back to, but previous findings indicated that the cemetery was in use starting from 1500 BCE.

