Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Twenty intact sarcophagi discovered in Egypt

The human-shaped coffins are well preserved and their external decorations and colors are in good condition, “as the ancient Egyptians left them.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 16, 2019 15:09
sphinx

Sphinx in front of pyramids, Giza, Cairo, Egypt. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Some 20 sealed sarcophagi were discovered by archeologists in Egypt “as the ancient Egyptians left them,” CNN reported on Wednesday.

According to the country’s Antiquities Ministry, the sarcophagi were discovered in the city of Luxor, in the necropolis of Al-Assasif, where Egyptian elites were buried during pharaonic times.

 
The human-shaped coffins are well preserved and their external decorations and colors are in good condition.

Cairo officials have described the discovery as “one of the largest and most important discoveries to have been announced in the past few years.”

The archeologists do not know yet when the sarcophagi date back to, but previous findings indicated that the cemetery was in use starting from 1500 BCE.


Related Content

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse during snowfall in Mount Paektu
October 16, 2019
North Korea's Kim rides white horse on sacred mount in 'defiant message'

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings