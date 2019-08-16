Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Two more women sue Jeffrey Epstein's estate for $100 mln over alleged sex abuse

Lawyers who represented Epstein did not immediately respond on Friday to requests for comment.

By REUTERS
August 16, 2019 17:11
Jeffrey Epstein looks on during a status hearing in his sex trafficking case, in this court sketch.

Jeffrey Epstein looks on during a status hearing in his sex trafficking case, in this court sketch in New York. (photo credit: REUTERS/JANE ROSENBERG)

Two more women who said they were sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein have filed a $100 million lawsuit against the financier's estate.

The lawsuit filed on Thursday night in U.S. District Court in Manhattan is at least the second against the estate over Epstein's conduct, following his death on Aug. 10 at age 66 of an apparent suicide.

Lawyers who represented Epstein did not immediately respond on Friday to requests for comment.



Prior to his death, Epstein had pleaded not guilty in July to charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls from 2002 and 2005. Prosecutors said he recruited and paid girls to give him massages, which became sexual in nature.



In Thursday's lawsuit, the plaintiffs are identified as Jane Doe 1, who lives in Okinawa, Japan, and Jane Doe 2, who lives in Baltimore.



They said they were aspiring models working in June 2004 as hostesses at a restaurant just off Manhattan's Union Square when an unnamed female "recruiter" offered them hundreds of dollars each to massage Epstein at his Upper East Side mansion.



Both said Epstein's conduct became aggressive during the subsequent massages, including that he forcefully touched them and masturbated.



The plaintiffs said they were unaware they were victims of Epstein's alleged sex-trafficking scheme until last month when he was arrested. Their alleged recruiter is identified as Sue Roe in the complaint.

On Wednesday, Jennifer Araoz, 32, sued Epstein's estate in a New York state court in Manhattan, saying Epstein sexually abused her when she was 14.


