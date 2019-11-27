19 lbs lost due to lack of food

These 3 countries just voted against a resolution to eradicate poverty and hunger worldwide. WHY? Because it's #Israel's Resolution! — Ambassador Danny Danon | דני דנון (@dannydanon) November 26, 2019

WASHINGTON - The United Nations' General Assembly adopted an Israeli-led resolution on Tuesday.Some 147 countries voted in favor. Arab League countries, who usually vote automatically against Israeli-led resolutions, decided to abstain.The Israeli resolution, titled "Agricultural Technologies for Development," is intended to help improve access to agricultural technology capabilities for developing countries, helping fulfill the Secretary-General's goal of promoting sustainable development, the Israeli Mission to the UN said in a statement."The resolution speaks to Israel's strong capabilities in agriculture, irrigation and water management practices, youth job creation in agriculture, and is consistent with Israel's longstanding cooperation with other countries, especially in Africa," the statement reads. "The overwhelming support the resolution received indicates its importance for many nations around the world, especially developing countries."Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, said he is satisfied with the passage of the Israeli initiative."Israeli technologies have made the State of Israel a global power of knowledge and innovation that contributes to the global development effort," he said. "The countries that chose not to support us are the very ones that need to implement this resolution the most. Their decision to stick to their political biases only ends up harming their citizens, who are thirsty for the technology and advancement opportunities outlined in the resolution."According to the text of the resolution, the UN member states "encourage governments to develop and implement youth-focused agricultural development projects and programs, including through training, education, financial inclusion services" and "in association with the private sector, to stimulate the interest and the involvement of youth in agriculture."It also underlines the importance of the "sustainable use and management of water resources to increase and contribute to agricultural productivity, calls upon stakeholders to promote integrated water resources management in agriculture and adapt agricultural systems to improve their overall water efficiency and water productivity."