US-based crisis mental-health hotline sees 891% spike in calls

The coronavirus has impacted normal life routines, while forcing people to enter isolation, leading to higher rates of depression. US President Donald Trump acknowledged the mental health impact coronavirus has had on the American populace in a recent press conference. Last week, 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the midst of the crisis.

The national helpline is run by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), which provides counselling for people undergoing emotional distress during natural and human-caused disasters.

The hotline saw a 338% March increase in call volume when compared to February. Compared the March 2019, this represents also a 891% increase of calls.

The helpline was launched in 2012, and has been involved in aiding Americans during hurricanes, mass shootings and wildfires.