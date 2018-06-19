America withdraws from UNHRC, 'We did not take this decision lightly'

The United States withdrew from the U.N. Human Rights Council on Tuesday after no other countries "had the courage to join our fight" to reform the "hypocritical and self-serving" body, said U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.



Haley said that "chronic bias against Israel" is one of the reasons the US will quit the UNHRC and that it is a "Hypocritical and self-serving organization that makes a mockery of Human Rights." She further stated that the US did not "take this decision lightly."





The US was one of the UNHRC’s 47-members. From the start of the Trump Administration Haley has repeatedly warned the UNHRC that it must halt its anti-Israel bias and institute reform measures. Speaking on Tuesday night Haley insisted that all such efforts had been in vain and expressed her frustration that "like minded countries" refused to take a stand unless it was "behind closed doors."Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon welcomed the announcement by the United States that they will withdraw from the Human Rights Council.“The Human Rights Council has long been the foe of those who truly care about human rights around the world," he said, "the United States has proven, yet again, its commitment to truth and justice and their unwillingness to allow the blind hatred of Israel in international institutions to stand unchallenged."It’s believed that, up until now, the US had traded its continued presence in the council for an under the table agreement with the UNHRC that it would hold off on publication of its settlement black list which was due out at the end of last year.On Monday, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein announced that an update on that list would be published prior to September. He spoke at the start of the UNHRC’s 38th session in Geneva.Among the bones of contention between the US and the UNHRC is the Agenda Item 7 mandate which requires a debate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at each session. No other country has such a mandate leveled against it.All concerns regarding human rights abuses in all the other countries around the world are debated under Agenda Item 4.In the last month the US has waged a stiff behind-the-scenes battle at the UN to eliminate Agenda Item 7.