WATCH LIVE: World leaders speak at the U.N. General Assembly

The UNGA kicks off in New York.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 24, 2019 16:28
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the opening of the UNGA

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly . (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)

Iran, climate change, Syria and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are likely to be some of the topics raised by world leaders who take the stage on Tuesday for the 74th opening sessions of the General Assembly in New York.


Among the first leaders who will take the podium are: Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, US President Donald Trump,  Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Jordanian King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.


September 24, 2019
Pound firms after UK court rules parliament suspension illegal

By REUTERS

