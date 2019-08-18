The Washington Monument will reopen to the public on September 19 after being closed for eight years due to damage sustained in an earthquake, according to the Washington Post.





On August 23, 2011, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the eastern seaboard of the United States, causing cracks and other damage to the 555-foot marble and granite monument, according to the National Park Service. Visitors and staff members who were in the monument at the time reported that stones and debris fell during the earthquake.

The monument reopened in 2014, but closed again in 2016 after the elevator broke down 24 times.

"We are thrilled beyond words to be in the home stretch and now actually have an identified date when we’ll be able to start welcoming people back to the monument," said Mike Litterst, a Park Service spokesman for the Mall and memorial parks.

The Park Service called the reopening "another example of how the Trump Administration is enhancing visitors’ experiences at national parks and public lands by better meeting critical infrastructure and maintenance needs."

"It’s great that the Washington Monument is reopening. The American population is glad to see that," said Emily Douce, the National Parks Conservation Association's director of operations and park funding.

"However . . . if the Trump administration . . . [is] taking the glory for this, it’s really Rubenstein that should take the glory for this,” added Douce. “Thank him for his contribution.”

Same day tickets for opening day and tours through October 18 will be available on a first come, first served basis from 8:30 a.m., according to the Washington Post. Opening hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. From October 10, tickets will be available at recreation.gov for tours starting on October 19.

Construction on the monument began on July 4, 1848, but was halted between 1858 to 1878 due to a lack of fund. In December 1884, a 3,300 pound marble capstone was placed on the top of the monument and capped with an aluminum pyramid. On February 21, 1885, the monument was dedicated.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });