

Trump's approach to the coronavirus situation is "radical transparency," according to the White house. Trump's administration would rather make sure that US citizens have a full understanding of how the government is trying to keep them safe, rather than "keep them in the dark, the administration wants citizens to be able to see inside each step of the process."

US President Donald Trump will hold a news conference to give an update on the way the US government is working to respond to the coronavirus.The US administration has specified that the President's approach is to give full information on the coronavirus situation to the its citizens. It has recently requested $2.5 billion in funding from congress to combat the virus.The money would be allocated towards health preparedness, laboratory testing, quarantine costs, the development of vaccines, and other healthcare priorities.