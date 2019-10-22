Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Last week, Mohammed filed a lawsuit that accused Hilton Worldwide Holdings and Hampton's owners of evicting her from the property because of her ethnicity and perceived religion.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 22, 2019 06:26
1 minute read.
Woman sues hotel after allegedly being evicted because she was Arab

Hampton Inn. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Rosemarie Mohammed claims that she and her 1-year-old daughter were removed from the Hampton Inn in West Palm Beach, Florida because of her Arabic descent according to the Miami Herald

Last week, Mohammed filed a lawsuit that accused Hilton Worldwide Holdings and Hampton's owners of evicting her from the property because of her ethnicity and perceived religion

Yechezkel Roal, her attorney, wrote, “due solely to her last name, skin tone, and external features, the Hampton Inn West Palm Beach Central Airport forced Rosemarie and her baby to leave,” in the federal lawsuit that was filed in South Florida.

When asked for a comment, Hilton said they found "multiple discrepancies between the facts alleged in the legal filing and our records." 

“Our aim is always to lead with hospitality and provide a great experience — every hotel, every guest, every time,” the Hilton spokesman said. “We have zero tolerance for discrimination and take any related claims very seriously.”

The complaint says that Mohammad checked into the hotel on Jan. 3 and the following day she and her daughter were in the children's play area when she was told she needed to leave. 

Confused, the mother kept asking why she needed to leave and "was not provided with a satisfactory reason," the complaint explains. 

Mohammed said she tried reasoning with a different employee and offered to pay more money, switch rooms and even tried to use her 20-year Hilton Honors membership but the employees told her no. 

“The man responded by telling Rosemarie that if she didn’t remove her clothes and belongings in the next short while, the Hampton Inn would place her clothes and belongings in the hallway,” continued the complaint. 

In May, Rodal filed a different lawsuit against the Westin Beach Resort Fort Lauderdale claiming that his client was kicked out of the hotel because of his Middle Eastern appearance. 


